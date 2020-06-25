Yorkshire and Lancashire to play two-day friendly at Headingley in July

Yorkshire's Steven Patterson (L) celebrates a wicket during the 2019 County Championship campaign

Yorkshire are set to host Lancashire in a red ball two-day friendly in July.

The warm-up match is due to take place at Headingley on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 July and will be streamed online to members of both counties.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive Mark Arthur told the club's website: "We are thrilled to have been able to arrange this fixture with Lancashire.

"Although the match will be played behind closed doors, both clubs are keen that its members have access to fantastic coverage of the match as a thank you for their loyalty during these difficult times."

1:41 Nasser Hussain says while player welfare should be paramount, the government's decision to not allow recreational cricket while pubs can open and other sport are free to continue lacks consistency. Nasser Hussain says while player welfare should be paramount, the government's decision to not allow recreational cricket while pubs can open and other sport are free to continue lacks consistency.

Lancashire's players, who have remained off furlough throughout the coronavirus pandemic, returned to training recently at Chester Boughton Hall CC.

Paul Allott, Lancashire director of cricket, said: "Preparations are starting to ramp up ahead of a county cricket season starting potentially as early as 1 August and this friendly will be a more than worthwhile exercise for our squad.

"We would like to thank Yorkshire for their co-operation and for hosting the fixture at Emerald Headingley, whilst Emirates Old Trafford plays host to England and the West Indies in a behind-closed-doors Test series."

The announcement follows the news that Surrey and Middlesex are planning to meet in a two-day friendly on July 26-27 at the Kia Oval and further raises hopes about a truncated County Championship campaign taking place this summer.