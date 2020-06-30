Joe Root: England captain to miss West Indies first Test

Joe Root will miss England's first Test against West Indies

The Test captain will leave the training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday afternoon in order to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting to give birth later this week.

Due to coronavirus protocols, Root will have to self-isolate for seven days once he leaves hospital with his family.

It will mean Root will miss England's three-day intra-squad warm-up match starting on Wednesday and the first Test against West Indies commencing on Wednesday 8 July at the Ageas Bowl, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

He will then join up with the England squad ahead of the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday July 13.

In his absence, Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been Root's Test vice-captain since his appointment last July, will captain the side for the first time in Southampton, with Lancashire's Jos Buttler assuming vice-captaincy duties.

