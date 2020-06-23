Pick your England Test team! Choose your XI to face West Indies

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler - will both, or perhaps neither, make your England Test team for the series opener against West Indies?

England have named 30 players in their red-ball training group ahead of the Test series against West Indies - but who would make your final XI?

Who would you have as wicketkeeper? Who would you want opening the batting? Which spinner would you plump for? Pick your England side using the team selector below…

England's 30-man party will be trimmed down to a Test squad of around 20 ahead of the series opener against West Indies at The Ageas Bowl on July 8 following an intra-team practice game at the same venue from July 1.

England's Test series against West Indies has been named #raisethebat to honour key workers who have helped during the coronavirus pandemic

The three-match series against West Indies - being played behind closed doors due to COVID-19

England will wear the names of key workers on their training tops ahead of day one of the first Test.

