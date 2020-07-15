No issues getting Dukes ball to swing in first England vs West Indies Test, says manufacturer

England's James Anderson in action with the Dukes ball during the first Test against West Indies

The ball moved enough during the first #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies to eliminate any doubts about generating swing amid new Covid-19 protocols.

That is the view of Dilip Jajodia, the managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which produces the Dukes balls used in Test matches in England.

Bowlers are banned from applying saliva on the ball amid measures aimed at reducing the risk of coronavirus, although sweat is still permitted.

Jajodia told Reuters after West Indies' four-wicket victory in the series opener: "The ball did swing and it was a balanced game of cricket.

"The Dukes ball swings naturally because it's properly constructed. The Test went through without any observation on the ball or its behaviour.

Windies captain Jason Holder enjoyed bowling with the Dukes ball, picking up 6-42 in England's first innings as the home side were rolled for 204.

"When you flick your wrist, there are so many things that apply to swing," added Jadojia. "Not just anybody can run up and swing a ball.

"There are swing bowlers and fast bowlers. You can't look at Mark Wood or Jofra Archer and say 'oh, the ball is not swinging'. They are not swing bowlers, they are fast bowlers.

"Likewise, (West Indies') Shannon Gabriel is not a swing bowler either. For them, Holder swings the ball and he was moving it."

