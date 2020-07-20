Ben Stokes is an inspiration for England team-mates, says Joe Root

3:11 England captain Joe Root hails Ben Stokes, Dom Sibley and Stuart Broad after his team's series-leveling win in Manchester England captain Joe Root hails Ben Stokes, Dom Sibley and Stuart Broad after his team's series-leveling win in Manchester

Joe Root says Ben Stokes is a great inspiration for the younger members of the England team after his man-of-the-match display in the win over West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

Stokes scored 176 from 356 balls in England's first knock in Manchester and then blasted an unbeaten 78 from 57 deliveries in their second to set up a declaration an hour into day five, before the hosts rolled the Windies for 198.

"Ben can come in and play through a range of gears and situations - it shows how valuable he is to our team," Root said of Stokes, who captained England in the first Test while Root attended the birth of his second child.

Man of the Match Stokes reflects on his contrasting innings in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

"He doesn't surprise me. You watch how he goes about his business in practice whether it be fitness or anything, he leads the way in many respects.

"He seems to want to keep getting better and better and we're seeing those results out on the field.

"It's great for a lot of the young guys to see that - you've got to put the hard yards in and he certainly does that. We're starting to see that feed into the rest of the team, which is a great place to be."

Root also said the "brilliant" Stuart Broad has "a lot of cricket ahead of him" after his wickets helped England level the #raisethebat series with one game to play, also at Emirates Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad bagged six wickets in the match in Manchester

Broad, 34, admitted he was "angry and gutted" after being omitted from the first Test against West Indies, which England lost by four wickets.

But the seamer returned in style at Emirates Old Trafford, taking three wickets in 14 balls in West Indies' first innings and then three more in their second as the tourists slipped to 37-4 on the final day.

"You always expect that from Stuart - when he says something he generally goes out there and tries to back it up," said Root.

"He put in a brilliant performance, especially late on in the first innings and then [on day five]. He led the attack brilliantly. As we have always said, he has a lot of cricket ahead of him.

"When he does get the ball in his hand you think there is always that spell where he can turn a game and he certainly did that this week."

On Dom Sibley, who amassed 120 from 372 balls and shared a 260-run stand with Stokes as England posted 469-9 declared after losing the toss, Root added: "That's what we want from him.

Dom Sibley says batting with Stokes took the pressure off him after the duo's 260-run stand

"That big contribution at the start of an innings and to set the platform. He obviously wants to bat time - he played exceptionally well and he seems to get better the more he plays.

"It was a brilliant week's cricket from the outset. Making a 400-plus score for the third time in four games - we're making real progress in that.

"It's something that we've set out to do and we're starting to see it more consistently which is really pleasing."

