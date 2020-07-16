Cricket Match
England
29-2 (13.3 ov)
W Indies
England vs W Indies
|England 1st
|29-2 (13.3 ov)
|England are 29 for 2
England 1st Innings29-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|lbw Chase
|15
|35
|1
|0
|42.86
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|8
|45
|0
|0
|17.78
|Z. Crawley
|c Holder b Chase
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|6w,
|6
|Total
|13.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|29
Fall of Wickets
- 29 Burns 13.2ov
- 29 Crawley 13.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.67
|Gabriel
|3
|1
|7
|0
|2.33
|A.S. Joseph
|4
|1
|9
|0
|2.25
|Holder
|3
|0
|10
|0
|3.33
|Chase
|0.2
|0
|1
|1
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Jul 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
13.3
OUT! Caught. Roston Chase to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to leg slip, by Holder.
-
13.2
OUT! L.B.W. Roston Chase to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to. Trapped in front! Burns looks to defend the flighted delivery but misjudges as the ball raps onto his pad. Loud shout for LBW and the umpire signals out. Burns opts for the review, the replay shows that the ball pitching outside off and the wickets are hitting. Third umpire stays with the on-field umpire decision and signals out. That's Lunch on day one. In this session, England manages to score 29 runs for the loss of one wicket from 13.2 overs. Dominic Sibley remain unbeaten on 8 runs. For West Indies, Chase picks up the only wicket of Burns on the stroke of lunch. Will be back in about 40 minutes.
-
13.1
Roston Chase to Dominic Sibley. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
12.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
12.5
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
12.4
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
12.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
12.2
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
12.1
Alzarri Joseph to Rory Burns. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
11.6
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
11.5
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
11.4
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
11.3
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
11.2
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
11.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Well played! Burns watches the delivery carefully and nicely timed into leg-side.
-
10.6
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
10.5
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
10.4
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
10.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
10.2
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
10.1
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
9.6
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
9.5
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
9.4
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
9.3
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
9.2
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
9.1
Jason Holder to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
8.6
Alzarri Joseph to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
8.5
Alzarri Joseph to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.
-
8.4
Alzarri Joseph to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
8.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
8.2
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, bottom edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
8.1
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
7.6
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
7.5
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
7.4
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
7.3
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
7.2
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
7.1
Jason Holder to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
6.6
Alzarri Joseph to Rory Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Roach, fielded by Gabriel.
-
6.5
Alzarri Joseph to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
6.4
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Brathwaite.
-
6.3
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
6.2
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
6.1
Alzarri Joseph to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
5.6
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
5.5
APPEAL! Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.4
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
5.3
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
5.2
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
5.1
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
4.6
Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
4.6
Wide Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.
-
4.5
Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
4.4
Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
4.3
Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
4.2
Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
4.1
APPEAL! Kemar Roach to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope, appeal made for L.B.W. Ahh! Looks so close! Sibley looks to work the angling delivery but misjudges as the ball raps onto his pad. Loud shout for LBW but the umpire is not interested.