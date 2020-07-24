Tom Banton fires fifty in second England ODI intra-squad warm-up

Tom Banton impressed, hitting a half century in England's second ODI intra-squad clash

Tom Banton fired with the bat, and in the field, in England's second intra-squad match at The Ageas Bowl, ahead of their three-match one-day international series against Ireland.

England captain Eoin Morgan was rested for the contest, so James Vince led a team against vice-captain Moeen Ali, whose side succumbed to a meagre 108 all out in 28.4 overs.

Lewis Gregory (3-29) and Liam Dawson (4-21) shone with the ball, Gregory getting the important wicket of Tuesday centurion Jonny Bairstow - following a sensational catch by Banton - while Dawson ripped through the lower order.

Vince's team then slipped to 4-3 after only eight balls of their chase, but Banton ultimately ushered them home with six wickets to spare, scoring a stylish 57 not out from 56 deliveries.

As well as the missing Morgan, Jason Roy - who was also absent from Tuesday's game - again sat out, nursing a sore back, but he and Morgan are set to feature for England Lions in Sunday's game against Ireland.

While England's first intra-squad warm-up was a boundary-laden affair, a more sluggish surface this time out was exploited by some clever bowling, allied with some questionable strokeplay.

With Phil Salt and Sam Hain falling for single-figure scores, attention fell on to Bairstow again. But, this time, the Yorkshireman could not get into his groove and departed for 13 off 21 balls following a superb diving catch from Banton at backward point.

Gregory quickly claimed a second, with Liam Livingstone chopping on to his stumps, while Moeen (17) become the Somerset seamer's third victim, top-edging to long-leg.

Salt (25 off 37) was given another opportunity at the crease - as Moeen's side were a batsman light - and clubbed Dawson for the first six of the innings over midwicket but, when going for another big mow, he edged to slip.

From there, Dawson and Adil Rashid squeezed the life out of the lower order, with the former bowling Brydon Carse and Tom Curran, both when attempting to cut, before then trapping Saqib Mahmood lbw to end the innings with 11.2 overs to spare.

Liam Dawson ripped through Team Moeen's lower order, taking 4-21

If there was any thought of a comfortable chase, it was snuffed out when David Willey gained a fraction of inward movement to bowl Ben Duckett and Sam Billings with the first two balls of the reply, before Vince departed in the next over when trapped in front by Curran.

Banton and Laurie Evans rebuilt, though Banton was spared when on 32, Willey failing to cling on to a chance at deep midwicket that would have rivalled Banton's earlier grab.

Banton cashed in, pulling Mahmood away for six. At the other end, Evans (25) chopped Henry Brookes on to his stumps, but it was of little consequence as Banton brought up his half century and Dawson (21no) sealed the win with two fours in three balls.

In other news, Joe Denly has been released from the England Test squad and will join the white-ball training group as a replacement for legspinner Matt Parkinson, who was earlier this week ruled out of the Ireland series with an ankle injury.

England Lions will play Ireland on Sunday ahead of the first one-day international on Thursday, July 30.