England vs Pakistan on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

Last Updated: 31/07/20 10:26am
England will attempt to build on their Wisden Trophy success in a three-Test series against Pakistan.
Joe Root's side came from a Test down to beat the West Indies 2-1 and after a break of barely a week are aiming to register back-to-back series victories.
The teams will contest three Tests and three T20 internationals in the bio-secure environments at The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.
The Pakistan Cricket Board is hopeful that by touring so soon after the coronavirus lockdown measures were eased that England might make a reciprocal tour in 2022.
TEST SCHEDULE
August 5-9: First Test, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
August 13-17: Second Test, The Ageas Bowl - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
August 21-25: Third Test, The Ageas Bowl - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
T20 SCHEDULE
August 28: First T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm
August 30: Second T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm
September 1: Third T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm
