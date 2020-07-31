England vs Pakistan on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball live!

2:05 Pakistan legend Wasim Akram says new stars are beginning to shine in time for the three-Test series against England, live on Sky Sports. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram says new stars are beginning to shine in time for the three-Test series against England, live on Sky Sports.

England will attempt to build on their Wisden Trophy success in a three-Test series against Pakistan.

Joe Root's side came from a Test down to beat the West Indies 2-1 and after a break of barely a week are aiming to register back-to-back series victories.

The teams will contest three Tests and three T20 internationals in the bio-secure environments at The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is hopeful that by touring so soon after the coronavirus lockdown measures were eased that England might make a reciprocal tour in 2022.

TEST SCHEDULE

August 5-9: First Test, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

August 13-17: Second Test, The Ageas Bowl - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

August 21-25: Third Test, The Ageas Bowl - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has an overall Test batting average of 42.58 but 31.96 against England

T20 SCHEDULE

August 28: First T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm

August 30: Second T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm

September 1: Third T20, Emirates Old Trafford - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm

How to follow the action

