Stuart Broad fined for using inappropriate language during first Test against Pakistan

Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during England’s first Test against Pakistan.

The fast bowler breached Article 2.5 during England's win, relating to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings on Saturday in Manchester with Broad using inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O'Shaughnessy levelled the charge which Broad has not disputed.

The breach carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points with the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, Broad's father, of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department.

Furthermore, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

Broad's previous breaches were on January 27 this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers and on August 19, 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

