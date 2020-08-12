Laura Marsh retires from all forms of cricket amid cancellation of The Hundred

Laura Marsh took 217 international wickets across her career

Three-time World Cup winner Laura Marsh has retired from all forms of cricket.

The 33-year-old called time on her international career in December, but with the cancellation of The Hundred this year due to Covid-19, she announced on Wednesday evening she is retiring from domestic cricket too.

"I have made the decision to retire from all forms of cricket," she said on Twitter. "With the cancellation of The Hundred competition this year, I feel that it is the right time to hang up the boots. I want to say a huge thank you to all the teams and organisations I have represented over the years."

Marsh made her England debut in 2006 as a seamer before switching to spin, and took 217 international wickets across her career, finishing up as the most successful spinner in the history of English women's cricket - and England's third-highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals.

She took 16 wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker in England's 2009 ICC Women's World Cup win.

Marsh was also part of their World T20 winning side that year and was triumphant on the world stage once more as England won the World Cup again in 2017, on home soil at a packed-out Lord's.

The spinner played county cricket for Kent and Sussex and she spoke about her gratitude to both counties for their influences on her career.

She added: "I owe a huge amount to both Kent and Sussex for the role they played in my development as a player.

Last year Heather Knight heaped praise on spinner Laura Marsh as she became the ninth player to 100 ODI caps for England Women

"Big thanks also to The Surrey Stars, Sydney Sixers, NSW Breakers and Otago Sparks. Every team I played for developed me as a player and a person and I am fortunate to have made some lifelong friends and memories over the years.

"I am excited for the next chapter and look forward to giving back to the game that has given me so much."