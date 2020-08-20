England name unchanged squad for third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl

Captain Joe Root is aiming to lead England to a seventh consecutive win under his leadership, at the Ageas Bowl

England have named an unchanged, 14-man squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

Head coach Chris Silverwood explained on Wednesday that England, who lead the series 1-0, are keen to keep 'all options open' ahead of the match, which begins on Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.

The former seamer acknowledged that plans to rotate the bowlers during the series were under review after the home side bowled just 91.2 overs in the drawn second Test, which was plagued by rain and bad light.

It means that seamer James Anderson, who might have made way in this game after playing in four of the five Tests so far this summer, may get the chance to claim the seven wickets he needs to become the first Englishman to bag 600 Test scalps.

England went into the second Test without the extra pace offered by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who was given an extra week's rest to recover from a niggle.

Spinner Dom Bess didn't bowl a delivery in the match, played in seam-friendly conditions, while Sam Curran and Chris Woakes claimed a wicket apiece from 18 and 19 overs respectively.

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

