Danni Wyatt hopeful of playing for England this summer despite South Africa series cancellation

Danni Wyatt is staying positive that England Women will be in action later this summer

Danni Wyatt hopes England Women will still take the field this summer after the cancellation of the series against India and South Africa left them facing the prospect of an empty season.

It has been been more than 20 years since the women's side last had a completely blank summer calendar but complications around the coronavirus pandemic has seen both of their prospective opponents withdraw.

The ECB says it remains committed to hosting international women's cricket this summer and has held talks with a number of boards regarding playing in a bio-secure environment.

For now, though, Wyatt finds herself in the unusual position of helping to front the launch of England's latest New Balance T20 kit without knowing when she will play for her country again.

"I posted a picture of the shirt on my Instagram yesterday and I did think to myself 'when will I get the chance to wear this again?'," Wyatt told the PA news agency.

"The last time we wore it was back in March in the T20 World Cup in Australia and it did make me wonder. Things are up in the air at the moment, no-one really knows when things will happen.

3:15 Lydia Greenway and Nasser Hussain talk about the form of Danni Wyatt during the T20 World Cup in March Lydia Greenway and Nasser Hussain talk about the form of Danni Wyatt during the T20 World Cup in March

"Obviously it was disappointing this week to hear South Africa can't come over but there isn't much we can do about that.

"The ECB has done everything in its power to host international cricket and we are still hopeful of getting a team over here in September.

"I think the ECB are in talks with another team to come and take South Africa's spot. As long as we can get some matches live on TV, that will be amazing."

Wyatt admits a sense of personal frustration at the current circumstances. At 29-years-old, she has been playing some of the best cricket of her career, scoring a maiden ODI hundred against Pakistan and turning in a prolific Women's Big Bash season for Melbourne Renegades.

Wyatt impressed during a stint with Melbourne Renegades in the BBL over the winter

The domestic Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy awaits the England players if nothing can be agreed and any cricket represents a major step up from the worries Wyatt had begun to entertain during the peak of the pandemic.

"During lockdown your mind can go crazy, you think about everything," said Wyatt. "I woke up a few mornings thinking 'is this what life is going to be like when there's no cricket?' It scared me a bit.

"I was pretty bored and thinking 'what am I going to do? I need to get cracking with some online courses and get my future sorted'.

"Now we're back into training and there's talk of a series soon so that negativity has gone back out of the window.

"Once the coronavirus has gone, we'll have a World Cup, an Ashes, a T20 World Cup. You've got to stay positive."