England vs South Africa women's series cancelled due to travel restrictions

South Africa women were due to tour England next month

The series between England and South Africa Women has been cancelled due to travel restrictions placed upon South African sports teams.

South Africa were due to tour the UK next month but have now followed the decision taken by India Women, who cancelled their tour of England in July due to travel restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A squad of 24 players had been selected ahead of the proposed tour, which was to include two T20 internationals and four ODIs.

It means that England Women - the reigning 50-over world champions - currently have no scheduled opposition.

The ECB says it remains committed to hosting international women's cricket this summer and has held talks with a number of boards regarding playing in a bio-secure environment.

England's men's team have hosted series against West Indies and Pakistan this summer with players and coaches staying in a 'bubble' at the ground before and during matches.

England men have played five Tests this summer in a bio-secure environment

In a statement, the ECB said: "Everything is in place for the ECB to be able to host international women's cricket in a bio-secure environment and we continue to have multiple discussions with a number of international boards about potential women's tours."

The ECB's managing director of women's cricket, Clare Connor, added: "We are immensely disappointed that we are not yet able to confirm fixtures for England Women this summer due to India and South Africa being unable to travel.

"We have been committed from the outset to deliver the same bio-secure standards for both men's and women's international cricket, an investment that included exclusive hotel use for teams, chartered flights and medical provisions.

"An ECB team, with support from the Incora County Ground, Derby, has created a dedicated behind-closed-doors environment to host all of our women's internationals.

"Women's and girls' cricket is a huge part of the ECB strategy and despite the devastating impact of COVID-19, this ambition has not waned. We continue to explore all options to see England Women play competitively this summer.''

South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith said: "It is frustrating that another opportunity for our Momentum Proteas to play against top quality opposition has again had to be cancelled but as always the safety of our players and support staff is the prime consideration."