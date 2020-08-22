Jos Buttler scores hundred for England - after overturning dismissal on 99

Jos Buttler scored his second Test hundred for England - after successfully overturning a dismissal on 99.

Buttler was given out caught behind to Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas on 99 - only to successfully overturn the dismissal on review, with UltraEdge showing the noise was bat hitting pad.

The 29-year-old then drove Abbas through point for three to seal his hundred from 189 deliveries at The Ageas Bowl.

Buttler's hundred is his second in Tests and first as a wicketkeeper

Buttler's ton was also his first in Tests as a wicketkeeper, with his 106 against India at Trent Bridge in 2018 coming when Jonny Bairstow was England's gloveman.

There could be another huge milestone in the second session, with Zak Crawley having progressed from his overnight 171 to 186.

Crawley would be the third-youngest man to hit a double century for England, after Len Hutton and David Gower.

