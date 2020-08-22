Zak Crawley scores double hundred, third-youngest man to milestone for England in Test cricket

Zak Crawley is the third-youngest England batsman to score a Test double century

Zak Crawley became the third-youngest man to hit a Test double century for England during day two of the third and final Test against Pakistan.

Crawley achieved the feat at 22 years and 201 days, placing him behind only Len Hutton (22 years and 58 days) and David Gower (22 years and 102 days) in terms of age.

The right-hander is also the fourth England batsman to score a double hundred against Pakistan, following in the footsteps of Ted Dexter, Sir Alastair Cook and current captain Joe Root.

Crawley brought up his 200 from 331 deliveries

Plus, Crawley is the seventh England batsman to turn a maiden Test hundred into a double ton.

Crawley's mentor and Sky Sports Cricket expert Rob Key is on that list having made 221 against West Indies at Lord's in 2004.

David "Bumble" Lloyd is also one of the seven, with his first Test century an unbeaten 214 against India at Edgbaston in 1974.

