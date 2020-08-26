Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final to be shown live on Sky Sports

All eight teams will play twice over the August Bank Holiday weekend as the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy gets underway

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Edgbaston will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday September 27.

The special-edition tournament will see the eight regional teams in the new women's domestic structure split into two groups, with the two respective group-winners progressing to the final.

The 24 England Women's players who have been preparing for the international series against West Indies will be available for the first two rounds, while those players not selected for the final squad will also be available for the final round of group matches and the final itself. The Centrally Contracted England Women's players have been allocated for this year's tournament.

All eight teams will be live-streaming their home group matches on their respective websites throughout the competition.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy groups North: Central Sparks, Lightning, Northern Diamonds, North West Thunder

South: South East Stars, Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, Western Storm

ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said: "We're delighted that Sky have chosen to show the final of this special-edition Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They have for a long time been excellent partners and champions of the women's game and we're hugely grateful to them for their continued support.

"Edgbaston is a brilliant venue for the final, with a great track record of hosting domestic finals. It's also a great fit for this summer because of Rachael's links to the West Midlands.

"The impacts of COVID-19 have demonstrated just how vital it is to have a sustainable and competitive domestic structure that gives our domestic women's cricketers the chance to make a living from the game and also raises the standard of women's cricket in England and Wales.

"I think it's important to thank the eight Regional Directors of Women's Cricket, their Chief Executives and their wider staff, for their efforts in getting us to this point.

"We're proud of the work we've done to protect the momentum of the women's game across this challenging period. We're looking forward to 2021 when the eight regional teams will hopefully be playing even more cricket throughout the summer, along with the important addition of the profile opportunity of The Hundred."

Danni Wyatt is one of three England Women players allocated to Southern Vipers

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy teams and regions

Central Sparks (Warwickshire CCC & Worcestershire CCC, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire)

Lightning (Loughborough University, Derbyshire CCC, Leicestershire CCC, Nottinghamshire CCC, Lincolnshire)

Northern Diamonds (Yorkshire CCC, Durham CCC, Northumberland)

North West Thunder (Lancashire CCC, Cheshire, Cumbria)

South East Stars (Surrey CCC, Kent CCC)

Southern Vipers (Hampshire Cricket Ltd, Sussex CCC, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight, Oxfordshire)

Sunrisers (Middlesex CCC, Essex CCC, Northamptonshire CCC, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Norfolk, Suffolk)

Western Storm (Glamorgan CCC, Gloucestershire CCC, Somerset CCC, Cricket Wales, Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire)

England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead Western Storm

Rachael Heyhoe Flint fixtures in full

Saturday, August 29

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers, The Cloudfm County Ground, 10.30am

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, Edgbaston, 10.30am

Lightning vs Thunder, Trent Bridge, 10.30am

South East Stars vs Western Storm, Beckenham, 10.30am

Monday, August 31

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, Bristol County Ground, 10.30am

South East Stars vs Sunrisers, Beckenham, 10.30am

Thunder vs Central Sparks, tbc, 10.30am

Northern Diamonds vs Lightning, Emirates Riverside, 10.30am

Saturday September 5

Central Sparks vs Thunder, Blackfinch New Road, 10.30am

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, The Cloudfm County Ground, 10.30am

Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, The Fischer County Ground, 10.30am

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, The 1st Central County Ground, 10.30am

Thursday, September 10

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, Tbc, 10.30am

Friday, September 11

Western Storm vs South East Stars, Bristol County Ground, 10.30am

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, Ageas Bowl, 10.30am

Central Sparks vs Lightning, Blackfinch New Road, 10.30am

Sunday, September 13

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, Ageas Bowl, 10.30am

Sunrisers vs South East Stars, The Cloudfm County Ground, 10.30am

Thunder vs Lightning, tbc, 10.30am

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks, Emerald Headingley, 10.30am

Saturday, September 19

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, Kia Oval, 10.30am

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, Emerald Headingley, 10.30am

Lightning vs Central Sparks, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, 11am

Western Storm vs Sunrisers, Bristol County Ground, 10.30am

Saturday, September 26

TBC vs TBC, RHFT Final, 10.30am - Live on Sky Sports