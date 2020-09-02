David Capel, former Northants and England all-rounder, dies aged 57

Former England all-rounder David Capel has died at the age of 57, Northamptonshire have confirmed.

Capel was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and died at home on Wednesday.

It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we announce the death of former Northamptonshire and England great, David Capel at the age of 57. — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 2, 2020

He made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire between 1981 and 1998, as well as playing in 300 List A matches.

He also became the first Northamptonshire-born cricketer to represent England at Test level in 77 years when he was selected to face Pakistan at Headingley in 1987, going on to play 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals for his country.

Capel joined Northants' staff as an 'apprentice cricketer' in 1980 and remained at Wantage Road for 32 years as player and coach.

In total, he scored 10,869 first-class runs and claimed 467 wickets for the club - making his debut against the touring Sri Lankans in 1981, before Geoffrey Boycott became his first Championship victim the following summer.

Capel also notched up 6,274 runs and 237 wickets in limited-overs cricket, including a knock of 97 off 110 balls as Northants lost to Yorkshire in the Benson and Hedges Cup final at Lord's in 1987.

This is devastating news. A brilliant, tough cricketer but more importantly, a lovely man. Capes had a huge impact on my career and many other players who came through the system. A true Northamptonshire legend. 🙏 https://t.co/1f7KP5Y80U — Alex Wakely (@AlexWakely1) September 2, 2020

He was awarded his county cap in 1986, took a benefit in 1994 and remained a key member of the Northamptonshire side up to his retirement from the first-class game in 1998.

