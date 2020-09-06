IPL to start with defending champions Mumbai vs Chennai on September 19

Mumbai Indians celebrate winning the IPL title in 2019

The 2020 IPL will will begin on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians up against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Mumbai defeated Chennai by one run in May of last year to win the IPL for a record fourth time.

The 2020 tournament, postponed from its usual spring slot due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be entirely staged in the United Arab Emirates, with every match of the competition live on Sky Sports.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab on September 20, with Sunrisers Hyderabad playing Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21 and then Rajasthan Royals meeting Chennai on September 22.

Venues for the play-offs and the final in November will be announced in due course.