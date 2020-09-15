ECB confirms 62 job cuts and predicts possible £200m deficit

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison

The ECB has announced 62 job losses and predicted it could suffer a £200m deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over recent weeks we have thoroughly reviewed the ECB's structures and budgets in order to reduce central costs without compromising on our ambitions," Tom Harrison, England and Wales Cricket Board CEO said in a statement.

"We have now shared with colleagues our Board-approved proposals, which will generate significant savings. Every part of the ECB is affected by these changes, and these savings will only be possible by reducing our headcount.

"These proposals include a 20 per cent reduction in our workforce budget, which will equate to the removal of 62 roles from our structure - a number which is largely made up of existing headcount and a small number of vacant positions.

"Additionally, we are also proposing further cost savings by changing a number of current posts into flexible working roles. ECB staff have been informed and a collective consultation will begin imminently."

More to follow…