Heather Knight says England Women want to honour Black Lives Matter movement in West Indies series

England Women's Cricket Captain Heather Knight during a training session at Bristol

Captain Heather Knight says England Women will show their support for the Black Lives Movement by taking a knee if that aligns with the wishes of the touring West Indies.

The teams are due to contest the first of five Twenty20s, live on Sky Sports Cricket, on Monday, the first women's international match since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

England's men's team was criticised by Sky Sports pundit Michael Holding for failing to continue to take the knee for their series against Pakistan and Australia after doing so against West Indies and Ireland - the England and Wales Cricket Board explaining that instead it is committed to "several comprehensive initiatives that focus on eliminating discrimination from all areas of cricket".

England vs West Indies Live on

But Knight said that her squad are keen to honour the Black Lives Matter movement and act in unity with West Indies, with a final decision being made once she's spoken to Windies' captain Stafanie Taylor.

"We've had a chat as players and we definitely want to do something to honour the movement and give our support to it and keep the conversation happening," she said.

0:33 England Women all-rounder Natalie Sciver says there will be 'pressure to perform' for the upcoming Vitality IT20 Series against West Indies Women. England Women all-rounder Natalie Sciver says there will be 'pressure to perform' for the upcoming Vitality IT20 Series against West Indies Women.

"I've spoken to Stafanie via Test we haven't had a chance to catch up - it's quite hard as we're in two separate bubbles in one big bubble.

"I will speak to Stafanie over the next few days to work out exactly what that looks like for both teams but we as players want to do something.

"We're keen to support it and we'll be wearing the Black Lives Matter logo on our shirts during the games."

0:21 England head coach Lisa Keightley says it's important for women's cricket that international matches have returned. England head coach Lisa Keightley says it's important for women's cricket that international matches have returned.

England Women vs West Indies Women schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

• Monday, September 21 - 1st Vitality IT20, 5.30pm

• Wednesday, September 23 - 2nd Vitality IT20, 5.30pm

• Saturday, September 26 - 3rd Vitality IT20, 12.30pm

• Monday, September 28 - 4th Vitality IT20, 5.30pm

• Wednesday, September 30 - 5th Vitality IT20, 5.30pm