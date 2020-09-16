England Women include Sophia Dunkley and Katie George in squad for West Indies series

Sophia Dunkley bowls for the South East Stars during the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy match against Sunrisers

Sophia Dunkley and Katie George have been included in England Women's squad for the upcoming Vitality IT20 Series against West Indies Women.

The pair are selected alongside almost the entire squad which took part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, with the exception of Georgia Elwiss, who is absent through a back injury.

Leg-spinner Dunkley has one wicket and 49 runs under her belt from 10 T20 caps, while the most recent of George's five T20 caps came in 2018 against New Zealand.

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley said: "It's been a challenging summer for everyone and we are privileged to be in a position to play an international series, and to get the chance to showcase the women's game.

"We have worked hard since the group came back together in preparation for this series and we're in a great place going into the Vitality IT20s against West Indies."

Western Storm's Katie George has two T20 scalps from five appearances

South East Stars all-rounder Bryony Smith and Northern Diamonds spinner Linsey Smith are both on standby.

Those players not picked for the final group of 16 are available for their regions in the final round of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches and the final, should their team progress.

Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Katie George (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

England Women vs West Indies Women schedule (all games live on Sky Sports)

• Monday, September 21 - 1st Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

• Wednesday, September 23 - 2nd Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

• Saturday, September 26 - 3rd Vitality IT20, 1pm

• Monday, September 28 - 4th Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

• Wednesday, September 30 - 5th Vitality IT20, 6.30pm

