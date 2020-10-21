Chennai Super Kings lose all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to groin injury

Dwayne Bravo bows out of this IPL with six wickets for Chennai Super Kings at an average of 30

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League due to a groin injury.

Bravo, 37, missed the start of this year's tournament due to a knee injury he sustained during the Caribbean Premier League.

He then hurt his groin on Saturday in the match against the Delhi Capitals and was unable to bowl his full quota of overs which had a bearing on Chennai's final-over defeat.

9:55 A quickfire 70 from Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League A quickfire 70 from Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

"He is ruled out with a right groin injury and is flying back home," CSK chief executive Kasi Viswanathan confirmed.

Chennai, who have lifted the IPL trophy three times and reached the final on five other occasions, suffered a difficult build-up to the tournament when Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and several support staff tested positive for coronavirus in August.

11:37 Best of the action as Delhi Capitals took on Chennai Super Kings and Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century Best of the action as Delhi Capitals took on Chennai Super Kings and Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century

Batsman Suresh Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh then withdrew from the IPL for personal reasons.

Chennai have reached the play-offs in every edition of the IPL but are currently at the bottom of the table with just three wins in 10 matches.

Watch the first episode of The IPL Cricket Show live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm on Friday, straight after live coverage of Chennai vs Mumbai, which begins at 2.50pm.