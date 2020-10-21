Chennai Super Kings lose all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to groin injury
West Indian will not be replaced in Chennai Super Kings' squad for Indian Premier League
By Reuters
Last Updated: 21/10/20 12:22pm
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League due to a groin injury.
Bravo, 37, missed the start of this year's tournament due to a knee injury he sustained during the Caribbean Premier League.
He then hurt his groin on Saturday in the match against the Delhi Capitals and was unable to bowl his full quota of overs which had a bearing on Chennai's final-over defeat.
"He is ruled out with a right groin injury and is flying back home," CSK chief executive Kasi Viswanathan confirmed.
Chennai, who have lifted the IPL trophy three times and reached the final on five other occasions, suffered a difficult build-up to the tournament when Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and several support staff tested positive for coronavirus in August.
Batsman Suresh Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh then withdrew from the IPL for personal reasons.
Chennai have reached the play-offs in every edition of the IPL but are currently at the bottom of the table with just three wins in 10 matches.
