England to begin white-ball tour of South Africa in November

England will play two white-ball series against South Africa from next month in bio-secure venues at Cape Town and Paarl.

More to follow…

England men's Tour of South Africa

Monday 16 November: Touring party departs from London to Cape Town

Saturday 21 November: 50-over intra-squad practice match. Newlands, Cape Town.

Monday 23 November: Two T20 intra-squad practice matches. Boland Park, Paarl.

Friday 27 November: 1st IT20 South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town (6.00pm SAST)

Sunday 29 November: 2nd IT20 South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl (2.30pm SAST)

Tuesday 1 December: 3rd IT20 South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town (6.00pm SAST)

Friday 4 December: 1st ODI South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town (1.00pm SAST)

Sunday 6 December: 2nd ODI South Africa v England, Boland Park, Cape Town (10.00am SAST)

Wednesday 9 December: 3rd ODI South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town (1.00pm SAST)

Thursday 10 December: Touring party departs from Cape Town to London