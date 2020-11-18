England to face India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2021 as ECB unveils full summer of international cricket

England's James Anderson and India's skipper Virat Kohli appear likely to go head-to-head in 2021 again

India will play five Tests in England next year as part of a provisional international fixture drawn up for 2021 by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Virat Kohli's side, who lost 4-1 on their last tour in 2018, will contest the series in August and September - and you'll be able to watch every ball on Sky Sports.

The men's international schedule also includes three Royal London ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting in late June, followed by three ODIs and as many Vitality T20s against Pakistan, before England tour Pakistan for two T20s in October.

The ECB plans to stage matches at ground across England and Wales next year rather than, as per this summer, at the bio-secure venues of Emirates Old Trafford and the Ageas Bowl.

England and Pakistan will contest white-ball series in 50-over and 20-over cricket

It is hopeful that crowds will be allowed to attend and so ballots for men's international tickets are open today on each host venue's website before general ticket sales become available on January 12.

Given, however, that the outlook around COVID-19 remains uncertain the ECB have put in place a Ticket Refund Promise, under which fans will get a refund if their ticket is cancelled due to full crowds not returning to stadiums due to COVID-19. Supporters will also get their money back in full if they are unable to attend a match due to a change in date or venue.

The proposed fixture calendar also sees England Women in action against South Africa in a Royal London Series and Vitality IT20 Series, before Heather Knight's side hosts New Zealand in a Royal London Series and Vitality IT20 Series.

The England Visually Impaired team is also planning to host Australia in a limited-overs series in August, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. England hold the Ashes after their resounding success in Adelaide four years ago with fixtures and dates for next summer's series also yet to be finalised.

Discussions about further series are continuing with the possibility of scheduling additional men's bilateral cricket in June including Test cricket and a Vitality IT20 Series against Sri Lanka.

The ECB will be able to further progress these plans when the detailed scheduling arrangements for the World Test Championship Final, proposed to take place in June 2021, have been finalised by ICC.

Dates and venues for the women's series will be confirmed and tickets are expected to go on sale next year. Fixtures and dates for the visually impaired series are also yet to be confirmed.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home.

"Next year we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team.

"It's an exciting prospect for England fans, and while COVID-19 means there's still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country."

Provisional 2021 England Men's home internationals

England Men's Royal London Series against Sri Lanka

The first scheduled series in this initial announcement will see Eoin Morgan's World Cup-winning team host Sri Lanka in a three-match Royal London Series.

Tue June 29: England v Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Emirates Riverside, Durham

Thu July 1: England v Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Kia Oval

Sun July 4: England v Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Bristol County Ground

England Men's Series against Pakistan

Pakistan are set to return to England for two series after they played matches behind closed doors in England this summer.

Royal London Series

Thu July 8: England v Pakistan, 1st ODI Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat July 10: England v Pakistan, 2nd ODI Lord's

Tue July 13: England v Pakistan, 3rd ODI Edgbaston

Vitality IT20 Series

Fri July 16: England v Pakistan, 1st IT20 Trent Bridge

Sun July 18: England v Pakistan, 2nd IT20 Emerald Headingley

Tue July 20: England v Pakistan, 3rd IT20 Emirates Old Trafford

England Men's Test Series against India

The Test series against India is due to conclude the Men's international summer, with Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford.

Wed Aug 4-8: England v India, 1st Test Match Trent Bridge

Thu Aug 12-16: England v India, 2nd Test Match Lord's

Wed Aug 25-29: England v India, 3rd Test Match Emerald Headingley

Thu Sept 2-6: England v India, 4th Test Match Kia Oval

Fri Sept 10-14: England v India, 5th Test Match Emirates Old Trafford