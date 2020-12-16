Steve Waugh: Australia great is the special guest on the Cricket Show this week!

It is a special Cricket Show this week as Australia legend Steve Waugh joins Rob Key and Michael Atherton.

Not only did Waugh end his career with a Test average of 51.06, scoring 32 hundreds and 50 half-centuries in the process, with another three tons and 45 fifties in one-day internationals - not to mention taking 287 international wickets - he captained one of the all-time great sides.

His all-conquering Australia team swept aside all before them in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as he led them to victory at the 1999 World Cup, took charge in 15 of Australia's record 16 straight Test victories and oversaw two dominant Ashes wins.

Waugh joins Key and Atherton, standing in for Nasser Hussain, to discuss what it was like playing in that great side with the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer.

Langer is now Australia head coach, of course, and Waugh has also spent time with the current crop as a mentor, notably during the 2019 Ashes so can also provide insight into how Tim Paine's side measure up to his generation.

There is also sure to be talk about the eagerly-anticipation series between Australia and India that begins this week with a day-night Test in Adelaide.

