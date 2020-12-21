Australia have 'opened up scars' for India after skittling tourists for 36 in first Test, says Joe Burns

Josh Hazlewood took five wickets for eight runs as Australia torpedoed India for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide

Australia have "opened up some scars" for India after their bowlers demolished the tourists for 36 in the day-night first Test, says batsman Joe Burns.

India were rolled for their lowest-ever Test score - and the lowest by any side in the format since New Zealand carded 26 against England in 1955 - as Josh Hazlewood bagged 5-8 and fellow quick Pat Cummins took 4-21.

Virat Kohli will miss the remainder of the four-match series after returning home for the birth of his child, while paceman Mohammed Shami looks set to be ruled out with a fractured forearm after being struck by a delivery from Cummins during India's collapse in Adelaide.

Joe Burns ended a run of lean form with a second-innings half-century as Australia won the first Test

Burns, who scored an unbeaten 51 as Australia reached their victory target of 90 in 21 overs, said ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne: "We know we have opened up some scars. We just have to prepare well, start well, and carry on the momentum from the first Test.

"We know India are going to bounce back and the next Test is going to play a crucial role in the result of the series."

Burns described Australia "as the best team in the world" and lavished praise on the team's pace attack, with Cummins ranked No 1 in the world, Hazlewood now up to fifth and Mitchell Starc - who took four wickets in India's first innings - in seventh position.

The 31-year-old added: "We're the best team in the world. We're confident against everyone at every venue and our bowlers are unbelievable.

Mitchell Starc took four first-innings wickets for Australia

"Our bowlers have done it for a long time. We know game in, game out they're going to be doing that and putting pressure on the opposition. It's a great luxury that our team has.

"I think they bowled really well in the first innings and didn't get the rewards and then in the second innings they just nicked everything."

Burns came into the first Test with a top score of 29 in his previous 10 innings and then made only eight in Australia's first knock in Adelaide.

However, he returned to form in the Baggy Greens' small run chase, completing his seventh Test fifty - he also has four hundreds - and Australia's victory with a six off Umesh Yadav.

Burns was hit on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah in Australia's run chase but has been cleared of any damage and will play in the second Test in Melbourne from Boxing Day

The right-hander was hit on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah during that innings but has been cleared of a fracture and will now play in the second Test at the MCG.

On his recent batting performances, Burns added: "I think all summer I have been really confident - I've been batting well, just without rhythm.

"To find some rhythm in the middle, often it can be one shot away. I just kept working hard. I've been in this situation many times before and you know how quickly it can turn."