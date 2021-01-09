Pat Cummins take four wickets as Australia take control of third Test against India

Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket against India

Pat Cummins starred as Australia took firm control of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground after day three.

The world's No 1 Test bowler took 4-29 as India slipped from 96-2 at the start of the day to 244 all out in their first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (47*) and Steve Smith (29*) led the Australia response and put the hosts in a strong position with a lead of 197 runs at the close.

A bad day for India was made worse as wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were both taken for scans after being hit by bouncers bowled by Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

With the four-match series level at 1-1, India looked to be in a decent position on the start of day three in pursuit of Australia's first-innings total of 338.

But early wickets turned the tide as Rahane chopped onto his stumps and Hanuma Vihari was brilliantly run out by Josh Hazlewood.

A 50-run stand between Pant and Pujara helped settle India, but they were dismissed six balls apart, with Pant nicking to slip off Hazlewood and Cummins removing Pujara again.

Jadeja made an unbeaten 28 but the rest of the tail could not survive for long, with two run-outs not helping the cause.

With Wriddhiman Saha keeping wicket in Australia's second innings in place of Pant, India started brightly as Mohammed Siraj removed Will Pucovski (10) and Ravichandran Ashwin trapped David Warner (13) lbw.

But Labuschagne and Smith guided the hosts to 103-2 at close, leaving India with an uphill battle on day four.