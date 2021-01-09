England's intra-squad match in Sri Lanka washed out by rain

The second day of England's intra-squad match was washed out by rain (Pic: England Cricket)

England were unable to play the second day of their intra-squad warm-up match in Hambantota due to rain.

Team Buttler finished the opening day on 120-6 after Team Root made 184-2 from their 50 overs.

England will now head to Galle to prepare for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Test captain Root hit an unbeaten 74 on the first day of the intra-squad match while Dan Lawrence, who is hoping to make his Test debut next week, also got time in the middle with 46 not out.

Team Buttler struggled in response as Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and captain Buttler made just six runs between them.

James Anderson had Bairstow caught behind and bowled Buttler first ball, but Ollie Pope, who is not in the Test squad as he recovers from injury, made an unbeaten 58.

Pope and Sibley, who returned to bat for a second time, were set to resume the second day.

The two sides had both returned a second full complement of negative Covid-19 tests before play, with all-rounder Moeen Ali continuing to self-isolate after testing positive on arrival in Sri Lanka.

Chris Woakes, who was identified as a close contact of Moeen, is also isolating, but the rest of the squad were all battling for places in the first Test.

