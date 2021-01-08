Coronavirus: England given green light for Sri Lanka series after negative tests

An XI led by Test captain Joe Root will take on Jos Buttler's side as England begin practice ahead of their two-match series against Sri Lanka

England have been given the green light to step up their preparations in Sri Lanka, beginning with an intra-squad warm-up match in Hambantota, after returning a second clear round of Covid-19 tests.

All-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive on arrival in the country last weekend and is continuing to observe a 10-day quarantine period having started to show mild symptoms, while Chris Woakes is also in isolation having been identified as a close contact.

But the remaining 22 players and backroom team have now tested negative twice in four days and have been allowed to take to the pitch for some head-to-head practice in the middle, with an XI led by Test captain Joe Root taking on Jos Buttler's side.

In the absence of Moeen and Woakes, Surrey's Ollie Pope was drafted in to make up the numbers despite only travelling with the squad to build up his fitness following a dislocated shoulder. He was scheduled to open the batting for Team Buttler but has not been added to the official squad or reserve list.

England plan to play for 100 overs on Friday, and could choose to give both sides equal batting time with the possibility of rain in the region on Saturday. The first Test begins in Galle on January 14.

England begin a bumper year of Test cricket with a two-match series against Sri Lanka this month.

Joe Root's side could play as many as 17 Test matches in 2021 and will be keen to get off on the right foot in their first five-day outing since wrapping up a 1-0 series win over Pakistan in August.

The jam-packed calendar includes further series against India - away and at home - and New Zealand before England head to Australia for the Ashes in the winter.

