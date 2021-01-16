Australia on top against India after rain-hit day two of deciding fourth Test in Brisbane

Nathan Lyon dismissed Rohit Sharma for 44 as India closed 307 runs behind Australia

Australia are on top after a rain-hit day two of the deciding fourth Test against India in Brisbane after the tourists closed on 62-2 to trail by 307.

After dismissing Australia for 369, India only saw out six overs until their first wicket fell, with Shubman Gill (7) edging Pat Cummins to Steve Smith at second slip.

Rohit Sharma (44) fell before tea, holing out to Mitchell Starc off Nathan Lyon, before the weather intervened and wiped out the remainder of the day.

Cheteshwar Pujara was eight not out at The Gabba, with India captain Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on two.

Australia started day two on 274-5 after a dazzling ton from Marnus Labuschagne, with Cameron Green and Tim Paine hoping to push on.

Paine notched up 50 from 102 balls before drinks, but then edged a Shardul Thakur delivery to Rohit at second slip three balls later and Green was caught for 47 in the next over.

Thakur got his second victim of the day in his next over, Cummins falling lbw for two as the Australians fell to 315-8.

Lyon struck 24 from his 22 balls and Josh Hazlewood notched up a couple of boundaries before he was last man out for 11.