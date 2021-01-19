England batsman Jonny Bairstow retained by Welsh Fire for inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021

Jonny Bairstow will play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow has committed to Welsh Fire for the inaugural edition of The Hundred while fellow England batsmen Dawid Malan and Jason Roy are sticking with Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles respectively.

The trio's signings were among a number announced on Tuesday with over 100 players now confirmed to take part in this summer's new 100-ball competition, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Fire, in addition to Bairstow's retention, announced that Tom Banton and Ben Duckett will also play for the side in 2021.

Bairstow said: "I'm delighted to be staying at Welsh Fire and I'm really looking forward to representing the team this summer. Ben and Tom are both excellent players and we've got the makings of a really strong line-up."

Bairstow was selected by Welsh Fire last year and will stay with them after the tournament was postponed due to coronavirus

Malan added: "I was really pleased when Trent Rockets picked me in the men's draft and it was a no-brainer to stay with the side. We've got a really exciting mix of local talent and overseas stars and we'll be aiming to bring the trophy to Trent Bridge."

The remaining retained men's players will be announced on February 4.

Dawid Malan is the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world

A host of signings for the women's tournament, which will run alongside the men's, have also been announced, with ICC Women's Associate Player of the Decade, Scotland international Kathryn Bryce, sticking with Rockets.

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee also set to play for Invincibles and Manchester Originals respectively.

All-rounder Kapp said: "The Kia Oval is a fantastic place to play cricket and I'm really looking forward to playing for Oval Invincibles there. We've got a great group of players and I'm hoping we can go all the way in the competition."

Marizanne Kapp will play for Oval Invincibles's women's side in The Hundred

Opening batter Lee added: "I've got some fantastic memories of playing in England both internationally and in the Kia Super League and I can't wait to take part in The Hundred later this year for Manchester Originals.

"It's really exciting to be playing in a new competition and I think it's a great opportunity to continue to grow the women's game."

More signings for the women's squads in The Hundred will be announced over the coming months.

Latest signings for The Hundred:

Birmingham Phoenix: Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood

London Spirit: Mohammad Amir, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Jade Dernbach, Danielle Gibson, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon

Manchester Originals: Joe Clarke, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Phil Salt

Northern Superchargers: Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth

Oval Invincibles: Megan Belt, Alex Blake, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Rhianna Southby, Nathan Sowter

Southern Brave: Lauren Bell, Alex Davies, Sonia Odedra, Max Waller

Trent Rockets: Kathryn Bryce, Matthew Carter, Abbey Freeborn, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney

Welsh Fire: Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith

