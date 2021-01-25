England to start home cricket summer with two-match Test series against New Zealand in June

England will face New Zealand in two Test matches in June, one at Lord's and another at Edgbaston

England will begin their 2021 home summer with a two-Test series against a New Zealand side currently top of the ICC Test rankings.

Joe Root's men will face Kane Williamson's Black Caps in LV= Insurance Tests at Lord's from June 2-6 and at Edgbaston from June 10-14.

The Test at Lord's will mark the first time the sides have met at the Home of Cricket since England's boundary-countback win over New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

England's men will also play three T20 Vitality IT20 matches against Sri Lanka in June, which will precede the already-announced three ODIs against the same opposition.

Eoin Morgan's white-ball side will play Sri Lanka in T20 and ODI cricket this summer

Eoin Morgan's white-ball side will welcome Sri Lanka for T20 internationals at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (June 23 and 24) and at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (June 26).

The three one-day internationals will then take place at Durham's Emirates Riverside (June 29), The Kia Oval (July 1) and Bristol (July 4).

Ticket ballots have now opened for the June fixtures at The Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston and Sophia Gardens while general sale tickets will be available across all venues from February 22 - refund policies are in place should crowds be restricted because of Covid-19.

England men's summer also includes ODI and T20 series with Pakistan and five Tests against India.

Planning for the England Visually Impaired team's Ashes series against Australia remains subject to Covid-19 assessments.

ECB chief executive officer, Tom Harrison, said: "The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour."

England Men's 2021 summer schedule

LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand

1st LV= Insurance Test, Lord's - 2-6 June

2nd LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston - 10-14 June

Vs Sri Lanka

Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens - Wednesday 23 June

2nd Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens - Thursday 24 June

3rd Vitality IT20, The Ageas Bowl - Saturday 26 June

Royal London Series v Sri Lanka

1st Royal London ODI, Emirates Riverside, Tuesday 29 June

2nd Royal London ODI, Kia Oval, Thursday 1 July

3rd Royal London ODI, Bristol County Ground, Sunday 4 July

Vs Pakistan

Royal London Series

1st Royal London ODI, Sophia Gardens, Thursday 8 July

2nd Royal London ODI, Lord's Saturday 10 July

3rd Royal London ODI, Edgbaston, Tuesday 13 July

Vitality IT20 Series

1st Vitality IT20, Trent Bridge, Friday 16 July

2nd Vitality IT20, Emerald Headingley, Sunday 18 July

3rd Vitality IT20, Emirates Old Trafford, Tuesday 20 July

LV= Insurance Test Series against India

1st LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge, 4-8 August

2nd LV= Insurance Test, Lord's, 12-16 August

3rd LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley, 25-29 August

4th LV= Insurance Test, Kia Oval, 2-6 September

5th LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford, 10-14 September