England to start home cricket summer with two-match Test series against New Zealand in June
England to play Black Caps at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14); three T20 internationals vs Sri Lanka added to schedule which also includes five Tests against India
Last Updated: 25/01/21 8:48am
England will begin their 2021 home summer with a two-Test series against a New Zealand side currently top of the ICC Test rankings.
Joe Root's men will face Kane Williamson's Black Caps in LV= Insurance Tests at Lord's from June 2-6 and at Edgbaston from June 10-14.
The Test at Lord's will mark the first time the sides have met at the Home of Cricket since England's boundary-countback win over New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.
England's men will also play three T20 Vitality IT20 matches against Sri Lanka in June, which will precede the already-announced three ODIs against the same opposition.
Eoin Morgan's white-ball side will welcome Sri Lanka for T20 internationals at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (June 23 and 24) and at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (June 26).
The three one-day internationals will then take place at Durham's Emirates Riverside (June 29), The Kia Oval (July 1) and Bristol (July 4).
Ticket ballots have now opened for the June fixtures at The Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston and Sophia Gardens while general sale tickets will be available across all venues from February 22 - refund policies are in place should crowds be restricted because of Covid-19.
England men's summer also includes ODI and T20 series with Pakistan and five Tests against India.
Planning for the England Visually Impaired team's Ashes series against Australia remains subject to Covid-19 assessments.
ECB chief executive officer, Tom Harrison, said: "The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour."
England Men's 2021 summer schedule
LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand
1st LV= Insurance Test, Lord's - 2-6 June
2nd LV Insurance Test, Edgbaston - 10-14 June
Vs Sri Lanka
Vitality IT20 Series
1st Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens - Wednesday 23 June
2nd Vitality IT20, Sophia Gardens - Thursday 24 June
3rd Vitality IT20, The Ageas Bowl - Saturday 26 June
Royal London Series v Sri Lanka
1st Royal London ODI, Emirates Riverside, Tuesday 29 June
2nd Royal London ODI, Kia Oval, Thursday 1 July
3rd Royal London ODI, Bristol County Ground, Sunday 4 July
Vs Pakistan
Royal London Series
1st Royal London ODI, Sophia Gardens, Thursday 8 July
2nd Royal London ODI, Lord's Saturday 10 July
3rd Royal London ODI, Edgbaston, Tuesday 13 July
Vitality IT20 Series
1st Vitality IT20, Trent Bridge, Friday 16 July
2nd Vitality IT20, Emerald Headingley, Sunday 18 July
3rd Vitality IT20, Emirates Old Trafford, Tuesday 20 July
LV= Insurance Test Series against India
1st LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge, 4-8 August
2nd LV= Insurance Test, Lord's, 12-16 August
3rd LV= Insurance Test, Emerald Headingley, 25-29 August
4th LV= Insurance Test, Kia Oval, 2-6 September
5th LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford, 10-14 September