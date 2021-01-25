Bangladesh sweep West Indies 3-0 in ODI series after 120-run victory in final game

Tamim Iqbal was one of four Bangladesh batsmen to pass fifty in the third and final ODI against West Indies

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 sweep of West Indies by securing a 120-run victory in the third and final one-day international in Chittagong.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal (64), Mushfiqur Rahim (64), Mahmudullah (64) and Shakib Al Hasan (51) all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 before West Indies were bowled out for 177 in 44.2 overs.

Shakib's fifty was his first since returning to international cricket following a suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

Bangladesh lost Liton Das without scoring in the first over before Nazmul Hossain was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 20, leaving Bangladesh 38-2 in the ninth over, but a 93-run stand between Tamim and Shakib steadied the innings.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2-41) broke the partnership, dismissing Tamim, and then Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer (2-61).

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur then added 72 for the fifth wicket to keep the scoring rate up.

Mehedi Hasan took two wickets as West Indies were rolled for 177 in 44.2 overs

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (2-24) denied West Indies a fluent start, bagging the wicket of Kjorn Ottley (1) before removing Sunil Ambris (13) for the third time in a row.

Mehidy Hasan (2-18) and Mohammad Saifuddin (3-51) then ripped through the middle order, reducing the visitors to 93-5.

Rovman Powell counter-attacked and hit 47 off 49 balls with two fours and two sixes to be West Indies' top-scorer.

Bangladesh - who won the first two matches by six wickets and seven wickets respectively - will now host West Indies in a two-Test series from February 3.