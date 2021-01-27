T10 Abu Dhabi: Who's playing? How does the format work? When are the games?

The 2021 T10 Abu Dhabi League starts this week, with some of the biggest names in limited-overs cricket set to feature.

Played across 10 days at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Tom Banton will be hoping to blast their sides to victory.

With every game live on Sky Sports, we take a look at how the tournament works, who's playing and when the fixtures will be played…

How does the tournament work?

This is the fourth edition of the T10 Abu Dhabi League after it was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maratha Arabians are the defending champions and are joined by seven other teams, who are split into two four-team groups.

Abu Dhabi T10 Groups Group A: Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors

Group B: Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils

Each team plays three group games and then all eight teams go into the Super League phase. Four teams advance from the Super League into the play-offs, with the top two facing off for a spot in the final.

The losing team gets another chance against the winner of the match between the third and fourth-ranked teams, with the winner of that contest going to the final.

In total there are 29 matches to be played across 10 days from January 28 to February 6.

What is a T10 game?

It's much like a T20 game, but shorter.

Each side bats for 10 overs, the game lasts 90 minutes and there is a 10-minute break between innings.

Bowlers have a maximum of two overs and the powerplay, when the fielding side is allowed a maximum of two players outside the inner circle, lasts for three overs.

Who's playing?

Limited-overs legend Chris Gayle is the star name and will be the 'icon player' for Team Abu Dhabi.

Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo will represent Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls respectively while spinner Sunil Narine is the 'icon' chosen by Deccan Gladiators.

T10 Abu Dhabi League squad lists Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Ali Khan, Waqar Maqsood, Rahamanulla Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Waqar Salmakheil, Nyeem Young, Amad Butt, Tom Abell

Maratha Arabians: Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Mussaddek Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Sompal Kami, Muktar Ali, Amjad Gul, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Sohag Ghazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

Northern Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz. Rayad Emrit, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Mohammed Waseem, Sujeet Paratani

Pune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Monir Hossan Khan, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Kenar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Vritya Arvind, Karan KC, Munis Ansari

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammed Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ben Dunk

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm, Joe Clarke

Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana, Afif Hossain, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Irfan, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri, Fazal Haq Farooqui, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahadi Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, George Garton

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Summers, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Shahzad, Prashant Gupta, Zahoor Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem, Hamdan Tahir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir.

Qalandars will be led by Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi while Afif Hossain (Bangla Tigers), Shoaib Malik (Maratha Arabians), Nicholas Pooran (Northern Warriors) and Dawid Malan (Pune Devils) are the other 'icon' players.

There are 14 England players set to take part, with Alex Hales and Sam Billings potentially coming over from the Big Bash - which is nearing its conclusion - and Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright also featuring.

Chris Lynn was the top scorer last time out with 371 runs, including the most fours (29) and most sixes (31) in the tournament, but he will not be playing this year.

Former England head coach Andy Flower will coach Delhi Bulls while Jonty Rhodes takes charge of Pune Devils and Mushtaq Ahmed is the coach of Deccan Gladiators.

How can I watch the tournament?

Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket or Sky Sports Mix, starting with a triple header on Thursday, January 28.

Maratha Arabians face Northern Warriors in the opening game from midday before Karnataka Tuskers take on Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls meet Bangla Tigers.