Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in first Test as Nauman Ali takes five-wicket haul on debut

Nauman Ali completed a five-wicket haul on debut before first-innings centurion Fawad Alam hit the winning runs in a chase of 88 as Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets on day four of the first Test in Karachi.

Nauman (5-35) - the first Pakistan left-arm spinner to take a five-for in his first Test - added the final four South Africa wickets to his dismissal of Proteas top-scorer Aiden Markram (74) on day three as the tourists were all out for 245 in their second dig having slumped from 175-1.

South Africa's collapse of nine wickets for 70 runs left Pakistan with a seemingly routine chase but there would have been a few nerves at 23-2 after Anrich Nortje dismissed Abid Ali (10) and Imran Butt (12) in the eighth over - Ali chopping on and Butt caught behind.

Nauman Ali is the 12th bowler overall - and first left-arm spinner - to take a five-wicket haul on debut for Pakistan

However, captain Babar Azam (30) and former skipper Azhar Ali (31no) combined for a third-wicket stand of 63 and although Babar was trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj with two runs required, man of the match Fawad - whose 109 in the first innings had helped rally Pakistan from 27-4 to 378 all out - fittingly cut Maharaj away for the winning boundary.

Pakistan - hosting South Africa for the first time since 2007 - will now be aiming to complete a 2-0 series win when the second and final Test starts in Rawalpindi next Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

South Africa have now lost nine of their last 12 Tests and will need a better showing with the bat if they are to avoid a series defeat ahead of their impending home assignment against Australia.

Quinton de Kock's men resumed on Friday on 187-4 with a lead of 29 but lost their fifth wicket to the first ball of the day with Hasan Ali castling nightwatchman Maharaj (2) from a delivery that kept low.

The Proteas were then reduced to 192-6 when Yasir Shah (4-79) had De Kock (2) caught sharply by Abid Ali at short leg - South Africa's lead a slender 34 at that point.

Temba Bavuma (40) and George Linde (11) held up Pakistan for 12 overs with a seventh-wicket stand of 42 but when the latter was caught off Nauman by Imran Butt at leg slip the innings quickly subsided, with Nauman's scalps ensuring a collapse of four wickets for 11 runs.

Nauman bowled Kagiso Rabada (1) through the gate a ball after the batsman had been dropped by Hasan Ali at deep midwicket, had Nortje (0) caught off a leading edge at point by Fawad and then pinned Bavuma lbw on the sweep to wrap up the innings.

The 34-year-old became the 12th Pakistan bowler overall to snare a five-wicket haul on debut, a list which includes Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz.

Fawad was named Man of the Match, however, with his third Test ton having resuscitated Pakistan and seen them take a 158-run lead on first innings after South Africa had been bowled out for 220 on day one.

