Misbah-ul-Haq: Pakistan may drop spinners for second Test against South Africa

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali impressed in the first Test against South Africa

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is open to dropping spinners for the second Test against South Africa, despite their success in the opening win of the series.

Spinners Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah took 14 of South Africa's 20 wickets in Karachi as Pakistan won by seven wickets.

However, with the pitch in Rawalpindi for the second Test perhaps favouring fast bowlers more than the spinners, Pakistan may opt for changes to their team.

"The weather and pitch is different from what we got in Karachi but we will take a call closer to the game," said Misbah.

"We are open for change if needed and it's not compulsory to play a spinner just because he did well in Karachi. If it's quite evident that the surface isn't suiting a spinner, we are ready to bring in a fast bowler.

"We are trying to accrue maximum home advantage. Normally in first-class cricket here (in Rawalpindi), this pitch is much greener and in between games, there isn't much time for them to dry as moisture stays in.

"But recently the pitch got enough time with sunlight which is good and I am hoping to have it on a drier side just according to what we asked for."

If Pakistan do go with a fourth fast bowler then Haris Rauf is a possible option to make his Test debut in his hometown.

Misbah has urged his team not to get complacent after starting the series with a solid win.

"It was a much-needed win in Karachi and the best part was the fightback from a difficult situation, which was outstanding. Now, we are guarding against complacency.

"The conditions are likely to be different but we have to carry on with all the good things we did in the first Test and look out for the areas where we can improve. We know South Africa is a tough team and they will come hard with full preparation to square the series but we have to be ready and go full throttle to win the series."

