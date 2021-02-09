Cricket South Africa writes to ICC seeking financial redress after Australia abort Test tour

South Africa will now not be playing Australia at home as planned this spring after the tourists opted out of the tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has written to the International Cricket Council seeking redress following Australia's withdrawal from a three-Test tour over Covid-19 concerns.

Cricket Australia (CA) said the team would not travel on the advice of medical experts, despite South Africa's government lifting a number of COVID-19 restrictions and a sharp decrease in the number of cases in the country in recent weeks.

CSA said its disappointment arose from the fact that they had accepted every safety demand of the tourists, and that they were not consulted by the visitors before the uniliteral decision was made not to tour.

They also said CA's decision devalues the ICCs World Test Championship.

"There's got to be some understanding of how we manage the impact to less-wealthy nations," Stavros Nicolaou, the chairman of CSA's interim board told ESPNcricinfo.

"Unilateral decisions of this nature are punitive to less-wealthy cricket-playing nations and there has to be some discussion around redress.".

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley defended the decision to postpone the South Africa trip, saying the "weight of medical advice and our duty of care to players and staff meant we were really left with no alternative".

Australia were due to play three Test matches in South Africa

Boucher: South Africa showed mental fragility

Meanwhile, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher blamed mental fragility and failure to impress at key moments for the Proteas' 2-0 Test series loss against Pakistan.

Watch highlights as Pakistan wrapped up a 2-0 series win over South Africa as the Proteas tumbled from 241-3 to 274 all out on day five in Rawalpindi

Chasing a daunting 370 for victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi, South Africa were well-placed just after lunch on the fifth day on 241-3 but lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs to lose by 95 runs.

Boucher - whose side were beaten by seven wickets in the first Test in Karachi - said: "The way we played in big moments really cost us. Our match awareness of when to tighten the screws was lacking. That is the reason why we lost the game.

0:45 South Africa head coach Mark Boucher admits Quinton de Kock could be replaced as captain as his disappointing form continued in the series defeat to Pakistan South Africa head coach Mark Boucher admits Quinton de Kock could be replaced as captain as his disappointing form continued in the series defeat to Pakistan

"We didn't bat well, didn't field well but our bowling stood out. We created opportunities (in the field), we just didn't take them. That cost us, in this game alone, about 150 runs."

"I think it's more mental. There's lots of scars from past tours to the subcontinent. It's stupid ways to get out in really important moments of the game."

