England's Joe Root and James Anderson up to third in ICC Test rankings after starring vs India

Joe Root is up to third in the ICC Test batting rankings, above Virat Kohli (Pic credit - BCCI)

England skipper Joe Root and seamer James Anderson have risen to third in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively after starring roles in the 227-run win over India in Chennai.

Root scored 218 and 40 in the first Test, taking his tally of runs in three games in 2021 to 684 at an average of 114, a haul which also includes innings of 221 and 186 during the 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old has risen from fifth to third, above Virat Kohli - making it the first time he has been ahead of the India captain since November 2017 - and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

Kohli scored 11 and 72 in the Chennai Test (Pic credit - BCCI)

Root is up to 883 ranking points, his highest since September 2017, and now only trails New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (919) and Australia's Steve Smith (891).

Atherton: Anderson could be cricket's Brady

Anderson, meanwhile, is up from sixth to third in the bowling rankings after taking five wickets against India, including three for six runs in a wonderful five-over spell of reverse-swing bowling on the fifth day.

0:49 James Anderson believes he can 'still get even better' after inspiring Joe Root's side to victory over India James Anderson believes he can 'still get even better' after inspiring Joe Root's side to victory over India

The 38-year-old (826 points) has overtaken New Zealand duo Neil Wagner and Tim Southee and Australia's Josh Hazlewood and now sits only four points behind England team-mate Stuart Broad (830), with Australia's Pat Cummins way out in front on 908 points.

Anderson - who now has 611 Test wickets in 158 matches - was described as England's GOAT by Root after the victory in Chennai.

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton says the seamer could end up as cricket's Tom Brady, with the latter picking up his seventh Super Bowl ring at the age of 43 on Sunday when Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs.

3:49 Former England captain Michael Atherton says Anderson could play into his forties and become the Tom Brady of cricket (Pic credit - BCCI) Former England captain Michael Atherton says Anderson could play into his forties and become the Tom Brady of cricket (Pic credit - BCCI)

Atherton told Sky Sports News: "I know that having spoken with the England fitness guys he is improving with age.

"I think the injuries he has had over the last couple of years have encouraged him to take a bit more notice of the strength and conditioning guys and nutritionists.

"Previously he was so naturally cricket fit that he didn't have to worry but now all his numbers suggest he is fitter than he has ever been.

"He desperately wants to play into his forties and be the Tom Brady of cricket. Who is to say he can't do that?

0:26 Joe Root believes Anderson is fitter than ever at the age of 38 (Pic credit - BCCI) Joe Root believes Anderson is fitter than ever at the age of 38 (Pic credit - BCCI)

"He is right at the top of his game. In all conditions now, not just in England with the Dukes ball in juicy conditions but also some of the most inhospitable conditions for fast bowlers."

Sibley among notable movers up rankings

England opener Dom Sibley is up 11 places to equal 35th in the batting rankings after his score of 87 in the first Test against India, while spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess are now 37th and 41st respectively in the bowling standings after each picked up a four-wicket haul in Chennai.

Dom Sibley has risen up the ICC Test batting rankings (Pic credit - BCCI)

West Indies' Kyle Mayers is a new entry at 70th in the batting charts after his stunning unbeaten 210 on debut steered the Caribbean side to a successful run chase of 395 against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Pakistan duo Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan also made significant strides after taking 10 wickets in the match and hitting a maiden hundred respectively in their team's series-sealing win over South Africa.

9:55 Highlights as Pakistan wrapped up a 2-0 series win over South Africa as the Proteas tumbled from 241-3 to 274 all out on day five in Rawalpindi Highlights as Pakistan wrapped up a 2-0 series win over South Africa as the Proteas tumbled from 241-3 to 274 all out on day five in Rawalpindi

Seam bowler Hasan has shot up 21 places to 32nd among bowlers, while wicketkeeper Rizwan has risen 19 places to equal 16th among batsmen.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram, meanwhile, has moved up nine spots to 14th among batsmen after hitting 108 in the Proteas' second innings.

