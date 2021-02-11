Nkrumah Bonner blunts Bangladesh with half-century for West Indies on day one of second Test

West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner made his Test debut against Bangladesh in the first match of the series

Nkrumah Bonner scored his second fifty in as many Tests to steer West Indies to parity with Bangladesh on day one of the second Test in Dhaka.

Bonner followed up his 86 on debut last week with an unbeaten 74 off 173 balls to help West Indies to 223-5 at stumps after the tourists had slipped to 116-4, then 178-5.

The 32-year-old struck only six fours in a patient knock, putting on 62 for the fifth wicket with Jermaine Blackwood (28) and a further 45 runs with Joshua Da Silva (22no).

#BANvWI Great Start to the 2⃣nd Test! 🔥

Bonner's 7⃣4⃣* helped the #MenInMaroon get pass 2⃣0⃣0⃣+ 👏🏾



WI are looking forward to Day 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/3QTYLntGce — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 11, 2021

Abu Jayed (2-46) and Taijul Islam (2-64) returned a couple of wickets apiece but could not dislodge Bonner, who played such a pivotal support role in the first Test as Kyle Mayers (210no) saw West Indies to a memorable three-wicket win.

Mayers could not repeat his heroics and fell cheaply this time, edging Jayed to first slip for just five.

Earlier, captain Kraigg Brathwaite made 47 after winning the toss, putting on 66 for the first wicket with John Campbell (36).

Bangladesh got the vital breakthrough through left-arm spinner Taijul, who trapped Campbell lbw as the opener tried to play a sweep shot.

Shayne Moseley (seven) fell 21 runs later as he edged Jayed into his stumps before Brathwaite missed out on a 21st Test fifty as he snicked an attempted cut.

When Mayers could only register single figures, West Indies looked up against it only for Bonner to steady the innings in the company of Blackwood, whose patient 77-ball knock came to an end when he chipped a return catch back to Taijul.