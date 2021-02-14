West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall seals tense 17-run victory over Bangladesh to clinch Test series win

Rahkeem Cornwall finished the match with nine wickets as West Indies triumphed by 17 runs

Rahkeem Cornwall led the way with another four wickets as West Indies edged out Bangladesh in a thrilling finish to seal their first overseas series success since 2017.

Cornwall, who had claimed five wickets in Bangladesh's first innings, took 4-105 - with the other six shared between fellow spinners Kraigg Brathwaite and Jomel Warrican as the home side fell just 18 runs short of their target in Mirpur.

Mehidy Hasan, who had led a valiant effort by the Bangladesh tail as they added 50 for the last two wickets, was the last man to fall for 31 - with Cornwall diving to scoop up the catch when Warrican found the edge.

Resuming with an overall lead of 154 and seven second-innings wickets standing, West Indies' batsmen were able to increase that by only 75 as Taijul Islam (4-36) and Nayeem Hasan (3-34) rolled them over for 117.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite took three wickets with his off-spin in Bangladesh's second innings

Nkrumah Bonner (38) and Joshua da Silva (20) were the only players to post double figures, leaving Bangladesh to chase 231 for victory and square the series.

Opener Tamim Iqbal raised the home side's hopes with a brisk knock of 50 from 46 balls, adding 59 for the first wicket with Soumya Sarkar (13) before the pair both fell to Brathwaite (3-25).

Cornwall and Warrican (3-47) then chipped away at Bangladesh's middle order, with Mominul Haque (26) and Liton Das (22) both getting starts without progressing to play the match-winning innings their side needed.

Tamim Iqbal's innings of 50 threatened to set up a Bangladesh victory in Mirpur

At 163-8, the Tigers looked doomed - only for Mehidy and Nayeem (14) to hold up proceedings with a stand of 25 until skipper Brathwaite brought himself back on to trap the latter leg before.

Last man Abu Jayed kept Mehidy company, surviving 14 deliveries without scoring as his partner nudged the total above 200 but, with the target moving into range, Warrican applied the final blow to seal West Indies' 17-run win and a 2-0 series victory.