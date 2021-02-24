The Hundred Rising will offer young people the chance to work and volunteer on The Hundred

The Hundred will aim to create 100 career opportunities for young people when it launches this summer through a new initiative called 'The Hundred Rising'.

The programme will run in conjunction with the new tournament, which gets under way on July 21, with the goal of offering participants the chance to gain valuable experience either by working or volunteering at The Hundred.

Roles potentially on offer range from reporters to content creators, with those involved taking part at the heart of The Hundred helping to create and deliver the event.

The Hundred Rising will launch with 32 paid roles on offer across the eight new men's and women's teams in this summer's competition.

More opportunities will be announced in the lead up to the competition, with roles on offer across the seven host cities - London, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester, Southampton and Cardiff.

Presenter Vick Hope is supporting the campaign and helping to mentor the selected Rising Hosts, getting them ready to hit the grounds running this summer.

Hope explained: "Getting into a new industry isn't easy, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic and this is why I'm so passionate about The Hundred Rising. It is a genuine commitment to providing real-world opportunities to help people move forward in their careers after the challenges of the past year."

England's Alex Hartley, who will turn out for Manchester Originals in The Hundred, said: "I can't wait to play in The Hundred this summer and am so excited to help launch The Hundred Rising - it will be an amazing event to be part of whether you are playing or working on it. The opportunities we are announcing today and in the build-up to the competition will give up-and-coming talent a real leg-up, as well as a backstage pass to be in on all The Hundred action!

"The opening game for a new competition always has such a buzz of excitement around it and it's about time women kicked things off, so I am over the moon to be a part of it. It's really cool to know that some of the people we are recruiting for The Hundred Rising will be a part of that game too!"

Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of The Hundred added: "The Hundred is all about opening up the sport to broader audiences and giving people an opportunity and platform to showcase their talent both on and off the pitch.

"After the year that we've all had, it's clear that people need an opportunity now more than ever and we're committed to providing that through The Hundred Rising."

For more information about The Hundred Rising or to apply for a role visit thehundred.com/rising