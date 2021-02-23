The Hundred: Kagiso Rabada, David Warner and Sophie Ecclestone among players to join squads

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada has signed for Manchester Originals in The Hundred

Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, David Warner and Sophie Ecclestone were among the star players drafted as the teams in The Hundred boosted their squads ahead of the inaugural tournament in 2021.

South Africa bowler Rabada, West Indies batsman Pooran and Pakistan's Shadab Khan were selected by Manchester Originals, with Pooran the first pick overall in the draft.

Australia batsman Warner, meanwhile, was acquired by Southern Brave, while countryman Jhye Richardson and West Indies' Kieron Pollard have been signed by Welsh Fire.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran will join Rabada at Originals this summer

Somerset's Tom Abell was the first domestic pick of the draft, with Birmingham Phoenix swooping to sign him after he had initially been selected by Originals during the first draft in October 2019.

Other notable domestic picks include Olly Stone joining Northern Superchargers, Harry Gurney signing for Originals and Ravi Bopara moving to London Spirit and Saqib Mahmood joining Oval Invincibles.

A total of 35 international and domestic men's stars were drafted across the day after being chosen out of more than 500 overseas and English players.

Each of the eight teams will be able to add a Vitality Blast Wildcard Pick ahead of the men's Hundred starting on July 22.

3:58 Australia Women captain Meg Lanning says The Hundred will help to encourage young players to take up the game Australia Women captain Meg Lanning says The Hundred will help to encourage young players to take up the game

The Women's sides have also boosted their squads ahead of their tournament kicking off The Hundred on July 21, with England bowler Sophie Ecclestone (Originals) and Australia's Meg Lanning (Fire) and Alyssa Healy (Superchargers) also picked up.

The women's squads will continue to be filled over the coming months.

Here's how the squads look after draft day...

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

England centrally-contracted Test players: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley

Captain: Moeen Ali

Overseas players: Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Adam Zampa (Australia)

Rest of squad: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Adam Hose, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Henry Brookes, Miles Hammond, Chris Cooke

Women's squad: Sophie Devine (New Zealand, captain), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Abtaha Maqsood

LONDON SPIRIT

England centrally-contracted Test players: Zak Crawley

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Overseas players: Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Rest of squad: Dan Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Luis Reece, Jade Dernbach

Women's squad: Heather Knight (captain), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Tammy Beaumont, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Hannah Jones, Sophie Munro, Susie Rowe

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jos Buttler

Overseas players: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Rest of squad: Matt Parkinson, Harry Gurney, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Wayne Madsen, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley

Women's squad: Kate Cross (captain), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Mignon Du Preez (South Africa), Sophie Eccelstone, Alex Hartley, Alice Dyson, Emma Lamb, Cordelia Griffith, Danielle Collins, Georgie Boyce, Hannah Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Natalie Brown

OVAL INVINCIBLES

England centrally-contracted Test players: Sam Curran, Rory Burns

Overseas players: Sunil Narine (West Indies), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Rest of squad: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Alex Blake

Women's squad: Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Megan Belt, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby

WELSH FIRE

England centrally-contracted Test players: Ollie Pope

Overseas players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Jhye Richardson (Australia)

Rest of squad: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd

Women's squad: Meg Lanning (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Lauren Filer, Katie George, Amy Gordon, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Bryony Smith, Natasha Wraith

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

England centrally-contracted Test players: Ben Stokes

Overseas players: Aaron Finch (Australia), Chris Lynn (Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Rest of squad: Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Wiley, Olly Stone, Matt Potts, Matt Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, John Simpson

Women's squad: Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Nicola Carey (Australia), Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith

SOUTHERN BRAVE

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jofra Archer

Overseas players: David Warner (Australia), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Andre Russell (West Indies)

Rest of squad: James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton

Women's squad: Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Sonia Odedra, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield

TRENT ROCKETS

England centrally-contracted Test players: Joe Root

Overseas players: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), D'Arcy Short (Australia), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia)

Rest of squad: Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Dawid Malan, Timm van der Gugten, Steve Mullaney, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Ben Cox

Women's squad: Sophie Molineux (Australia), Elyse Villani (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham