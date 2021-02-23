Moeen Ali has no issues with Joe Root over way his exit from India Test tour was handled

Moeen Ali has no issues with Joe Root over the way his departure from England's Test tour of India was handled, insisting the captain made an "honest mistake" when he said the all-rounder choose to return home.

England head coach Chris Silverwood revealed last week that Moeen's exit ahead of the final two Tests of the India series in Ahmedabad was always planned as part of the rest and rotation policy the side are operating with during a busy year across the formats.

Silverwood and Root both apologised to Moeen, whose appearance in the second Test against India in Chennai was his first red-ball game for his country since the Ashes opener in August 2019.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ali said: "It was pretty much sorted straight away. Rooty messaged me and rang me straight away. I know him really well and it was an honest mistake. These things happen.

"For me, it was done straight away. I think some people can make it a bigger thing than it is. When you are involved it is not that big a deal, really."

Speaking to the media on Monday, Root - whose side are preparing for the pink-ball Test against India from Wednesday - once again apologised for his wording regarding Moeen's return home.

He said: "I made a complete mistake, it was my bad, I got that completely wrong. It wasn't a true reflection of what had happened and it left it open to interpretation, which was unfair on Moeen.

"I was very quick to apologise to him. He shouldn't have been put in that position, so that's completely my fault."

Moeen - who picked up match figures of 8-226 and then hit a quick-fire 43 off 18 balls in England's second innings of the second Test - did say he was happy to be going home after a tricky tour of the subcontinent, which included testing positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

"I just wanted to get home really - it was my time and it is about spending time with my family, refreshing and then going back out," said the off-spinner, who will shortly return to India to link up with England ahead of the five-match T20I series against Virat Kohli's men from March 12.

"It wasn't really the rest so much that I needed. I did have a pretty tough tour, having Covid, 14 days [in quarantine] in Sri Lanka and then another six days in India and then not playing the first Test match.

"I did okay in the second Test but I think I could have and should have bowled a bit better. I think if I had played a bit I would have but a lot went on in that month and a half.

"It is nice just to get out for a short break and get back in with the one-day boys."

