Joe Root grabs career-best 5-8 for England as India fold on day two

Joe Root celebrates taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant with his first ball (Pic: BCCI)

England captain Joe Root grabbed a career-best 5-8 as India folded to 145 all out on a dramatic second morning in the third Test.

Root inspired a brilliant comeback from the tourists after an early double strike for Jack Leach, who finished with figures of 4-54.

India began the day on 99-3 in reply to England's first innings total of 112 all out but lost their last seven wickets for just 31 runs.

The 26 balls that Joe Root took to take his four wickets is the shortest time - in balls bowled - for an England spinner to take four since Graeme Swann took 25 balls, v SL in May 2011. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 25, 2021

Leach started the rot by trapping Ajinkha Rahane (seven) lbw shortly after India edged into the lead before removing dangerman Rohit Sharma for 66 - the opener also falling lbw as he looked to sweep.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel both departed for ducks in the space of three deliveries before Ravichandran Ashwin (17) holed out to deep square-leg.

The England skipper then wrapped the innings when Jasprit Bumrah (1) was trapped in front.

