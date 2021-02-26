England's Test loss to India leads to public disagreement between Alex Hartley, Rory Burns and Ben Duckett

Alex Hartley later calmed the disagreement, saying her comments were taken the 'wrong way'

Players from England's men's and women's cricket teams have had a public disagreement after a tweet from Alex Hartley about Joe Root's side's loss in India on Thursday.

England's men were beaten by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad in the third Test of their series against India, with the match lasting less than two days.

England could score only 112 and 81 during their two innings on a challenging pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, meaning the Test was over before the women's team began their ODI against New Zealand in Dunedin.

1:34 England captain Joe Root says his side missed the chance to seize the initiative in the third Test against India, which they went on to lose inside two days England captain Joe Root says his side missed the chance to seize the initiative in the third Test against India, which they went on to lose inside two days

That prompted Hartley, who is not part of the squad playing in New Zealand, to tweet: "Nice of the England boys to get this Test match finished just before England Women play tonight."

Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



Catch them on @btsportcricket #INDvENG #bbccricket #NZvENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

The 27-year-old bowler's words did not go down well with Rory Burns, who is part of the men's squad in India but did not play this week.

2:25 Former England batsman Rob Key says the pitch in England's day-night third Test against India in Ahmedabad was 'not fit' for the match (Pic credit - BCCI) Former England batsman Rob Key says the pitch in England's day-night third Test against India in Ahmedabad was 'not fit' for the match (Pic credit - BCCI)

The opening batsman responded to Hartley on Twitter, saying: "Very disappointing attitude considering all the "boys" do to support the women's game."

Burns later deleted his tweet.

Burns' fellow batsman Ben Duckett, who played four Tests for England in 2016, also weighed in, calling Hartley's comments "average".

Average tweet. Don’t think any of the men’s team would have been “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” if the women lost. https://t.co/4dgW7NMEeM — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 25, 2021

Hartley attempting to cool the misunderstanding, later saying: "Think it's been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all Test match fans."

Think it’s been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans pic.twitter.com/NIJU8QM2Xi — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

While England's men toiled in India, England's women won in New Zealand, seeing off the hosts in a seven-wicket victory to wrap up the series.

England chased down New Zealand's score of 192 inside 38 overs. Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 72 off 112 balls, while Natalie Sciver impressed with the ball, taking 3-26.