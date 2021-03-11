Hashmatullah Shahidi hits Afghanistan's first double hundred in second Test against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi averaged 24.50 in his four Tests before surpassing his previous best of score of 61

Hashmatullah Shahidi has become the first Afghanistan player to score a Test double hundred on an historic second day in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan racked up 545-4 declared, their highest total ever, in their sixth match since being granted Test status as Shahidi (200no) struck 21 fours and a six in Abu Dhabi.

The tally beat their previous highest total of 342, scored against Bangladesh in 2019 as they registered their first Test victory.

Captain Asghar Afghan contributed 164, which was briefly the highest Test total by an Afghan batsman until Shahidi eclipsed it.

The 307-run fourth-wicket stand between them was also the biggest partnership for Afghanistan, who played their first Test against India in 2018.

Shahidi brought up his double ton with a single off Donald Tiripano and received a standing ovation from his team-mates.

Zimbabwe, who won the opening Test at the same venue inside two days, reached 50-0 in reply before stumps with Prince Masvaure (29no) and Kevin Kasuza (14no) unbeaten.