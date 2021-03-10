Cricket Match
Afghanistan
212-3 (64.3 ov)
Zimbabwe
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe
Afghanistan 1st Innings212-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. Zadran
|c Butt b Burl
|72
|130
|8
|0
|55.38
|M.J. Ahmadi
|c Williams b Nyauchi
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|R.S. Zurmatai
|run out (Musakanda)
|23
|45
|2
|0
|51.11
|H. Shahidi
|Not out
|49
|146
|6
|0
|33.56
|M.A. Afghan (c)
|Not out
|50
|64
|7
|0
|78.13
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 1
|14
|Total
|64.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|212
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Ahmadi 1.3ov
- 56 Zurmatai 14.2ov
- 121 Zadran 41.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Muzarabani
|13.1
|2
|38
|0
|2.89
|V.M. Nyauchi
|10
|2
|44
|1
|4.40
|D.T. Tiripano
|12
|1
|45
|0
|3.75
|S.R. Butt
|13
|2
|28
|0
|2.15
|Williams
|9
|1
|28
|0
|3.11
|R.P. Burl
|7
|1
|19
|1
|2.71
Match Details
- Date
- 10th - 14th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Pakteen, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- A S Durrani
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- B Shinwari
Live Commentary
64.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
64.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past third man for 4 runs.
64.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
64.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nyauchi.
63.6
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
63.5
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run.
63.4
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.
63.3
FOUR! Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
63.2
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
63.1
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Masvaure.
62.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
62.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
62.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Musakanda.
62.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
62.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
62.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Williams.
61.6
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Burl.
61.5
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
61.5
Wide Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Chakabva.
61.5
Wide Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Chakabva.
61.4
FOUR! Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
61.3
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Masvaure.
61.2
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Burl.
61.1
Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
60.6
Blessing Muzarabani to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nyauchi.
60.5
Blessing Muzarabani to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
60.4
Blessing Muzarabani to Asghar Afghan. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
60.3
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nyauchi.
60.2
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
60.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
59.6
FOUR! Victor Nyauchi to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
59.5
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Williams.
59.4
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Burl.
59.3
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
59.2
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
59.1
Victor Nyauchi to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williams.
58.6
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza. Tea on Day 1. Afghanistan added 104 in this session and lost one wicket. This session belongs to Afghanistan. Join us for the next session in about 20 minutes.
58.5
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
58.4
APPEAL! Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
58.3
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
58.2
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
58.1
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
57.6
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
57.5
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
57.4
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
57.3
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
57.2
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
57.1
Sean Williams to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Madhevere.
56.6
Donald Tiripano to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
56.5
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Half volley, middle stump deep in crease working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nyauchi.
56.4
Donald Tiripano to Asghar Afghan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
56.3
Donald Tiripano to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nyauchi.
56.2
Donald Tiripano to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Madhevere.
56.1
Donald Tiripano to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Musakanda.
55.6
Sean Williams to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chakabva.
55.5
Sean Williams to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
55.4
Sean Williams to Asghar Afghan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Masvaure.
55.3
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Musakanda.
55.2
Sean Williams to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kasuza.
55.1
Sean Williams to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.