Match summary
England in Australia
3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Adelaide
Australia 149 for 4, from 38 overs. England
Australia are 149 for 4.
Australia 1st innings
Total
149 for 4, from 38 overs.
Batting
- Head c Crawley b Carse; 10 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.71
- Weatherald c Smith b Archer; 18 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Labuschagne c Carse b Archer; 19 runs, 40 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 47.50
- Khawaja not out; 61 runs, 98 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.24
- Green c Carse b Archer; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Carey (wk) not out; 34 runs, 39 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.18
Extras
7 from 1 legbyes, 6 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Inglis
- Cummins
- Starc
- Lyon
- Boland
Fall of Wickets
- Jake Weatherald at 33 for 1, from 8.2 overs
- Travis Head at 33 for 2, from 9.1 overs
- Marnus Labuschagne at 94 for 3, from 24.1 overs
- Cameron Green at 94 for 4, from 24.3 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 10overs, 2 maidens, 19 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 1.90.
- Carse: 9overs, 0 maidens, 44 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.88.
- Tongue: 10overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Stokes: 6overs, 1 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.16.
- Jacks: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Shawn Craig