Match summary

England in Australia

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Adelaide

Australia are batting, 149 for 4, from 38 overs. England

Australia are 149 for 4.

Australia 1st innings

Total

149 for 4, from 38 overs.

Batting

  1. Head c Crawley b Carse; 10 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.71
  2. Weatherald c Smith b Archer; 18 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  3. Labuschagne c Carse b Archer; 19 runs, 40 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 47.50
  4. Khawaja not out; 61 runs, 98 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.24
  5. Green c Carse b Archer; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Carey (wk) not out; 34 runs, 39 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.18

Extras

7 from 1 legbyes, 6 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Inglis
  • Cummins
  • Starc
  • Lyon
  • Boland

Fall of Wickets

  • Jake Weatherald at 33 for 1, from 8.2 overs
  • Travis Head at 33 for 2, from 9.1 overs
  • Marnus Labuschagne at 94 for 3, from 24.1 overs
  • Cameron Green at 94 for 4, from 24.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Archer: 10overs, 2 maidens, 19 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 1.90.
  2. Carse: 9overs, 0 maidens, 44 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.88.
  3. Tongue: 10overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  4. Stokes: 6overs, 1 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.16.
  5. Jacks: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Shawn Craig