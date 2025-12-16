7 from 1lb legbyes, 6nb noballs.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 87.18

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Carse b Archer

c Carse b Archer ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 62.24

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 47.50

c Carse b Archer

c Carse b Archer ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Smith b Archer

c Smith b Archer ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 35.71

c Crawley b Carse

c Crawley b Carse ;

149 for -4, from 38 overs.

Jake Weatherald at 33 for 1, from 8.2 overs 33-1 (Jake Weatherald, 8.2 ov)

Travis Head at 33 for 2, from 9.1 overs 33-2 (Travis Head, 9.1 ov)

Marnus Labuschagne at 94 for 3, from 24.1 overs 94-3 (Marnus Labuschagne, 24.1 ov)