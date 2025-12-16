 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Australia

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Adelaide

Australia are batting, 149 for 4, from 37.4 overs. England

Australia are 149 for 4.

Summary

Over 38: 3 runs. Bowler: Will Jacks. Australia: 149/4 (rr 3.85)
one icon

Will Jacks to Alex Carey. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
icon

Will Jacks to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to bowler for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
one icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run
one icon

Will Jacks to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run

Summary

Over 37: 1 run. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 146/4 (rr 3.84)
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot fended mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing for no run
one icon

Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Will Jacks

Summary

Over 36: 3 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 145/4 (rr 3.92)
one icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jofra Archer
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement full, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
one icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
one icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot driving mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett

Summary

Over 35: 8 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 142/4 (rr 3.94)
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, down leg on the front foot flick for no run
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for no run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Ollie Pope
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted for no run
four icon

FOUR! Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed for 4 runs
four icon

FOUR! Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing well timed for 4 runs

Summary

Over 34: 6 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 134/4 (rr 3.83)
two icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run saved by Joe Root
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, misfielded by Joe Root
one icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Josh Tongue
icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
one icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
no_ball icon

No ball. Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for 1 runs, fielded by Ben Stokes
one icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot dropped mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Jacks

Summary

Over 33: 12 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 128/4 (rr 3.78)
two icon

Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
four icon

FOUR! Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
one icon

Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement full toss, down leg on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
four icon

FOUR! Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs

Summary

Over 32: 5 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 116/4 (rr 3.53)
icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered to gully for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope
one icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. In swinger full, middle stump on the front foot flick to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing for no run
four icon

FOUR! Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs

Summary

Over 31: 2 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 111/4 (rr 3.49)
two icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Duckett
icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope
icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, run saved by Jofra Archer
icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope

Summary

Over 30: 1 run. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 109/4 (rr 3.54)
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed for no run
one icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to gully for 1 run, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope

Summary

Over 29: 2 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 108/4 (rr 3.62)
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. Seam in short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
two icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted mis-timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Zak Crawley
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley

Summary

Over 28: 2 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 106/4 (rr 3.68)
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement yorker, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
two icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed to first slip for no run, fielded by Joe Root
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot steered mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off on the back foot leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett

Summary

Over 27: 4 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 104/4 (rr 3.74)
one icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ollie Pope
icon

Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving for no run
one icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, run saved by Will Jacks
two icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Duckett
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue

Summary

Over 26: 2 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 100/4 (rr 3.73)
one icon

Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for 1 run, run saved by Ben Duckett
one icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the back foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
icon

Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes

Summary

Over 25: 4 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 98/4 (rr 3.79)
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Jofra Archer
four icon

FOUR! Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
icon

Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing for no run
wicket icon

OUT! Jofra Archer to Cameron Green. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, caught by Brydon Carse. Cameron Green Caught for 0.
icon

Jofra Archer to Cameron Green. No movement half tracker, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
wicket icon

OUT! Jofra Archer to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, caught by Brydon Carse. Marnus Labuschagne Caught for 19.

Summary

Over 24: 7 runs. Bowler: Will Jacks. Australia: 94/2 (rr 3.79)
icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Jofra Archer
icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to first slip for no run, run saved by Harry Brook
four icon

FOUR! Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweep well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Will Jacks to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
one icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Joe Root
one icon

Will Jacks to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brydon Carse

Summary

Over 23: 5 runs. Bowler: Ben Stokes. Australia: 87/2 (rr 3.65)
icon

Ben Stokes to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
icon

Ben Stokes to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
four icon

FOUR! Ben Stokes to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
icon

Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
icon

Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to silly point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley

Summary

Over 22: 10 runs. Bowler: Will Jacks. Australia: 82/2 (rr 3.59)
icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break full, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Joe Root
four icon

FOUR! Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, leg stump on the front foot sweep well timed for 4 runs
icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Joe Root
three icon

Will Jacks to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run saved by Joe Root
one icon

Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Joe Root