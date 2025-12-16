Match summary
England in Australia
3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Adelaide
Australia are 149 for 4.
Summary
Over 38: 3 runs. Bowler: Will Jacks. Australia: 149/4 (rr 3.85)
Will Jacks to Alex Carey. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Will Jacks to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to bowler for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run
Will Jacks to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run
Summary
Over 37: 1 run. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 146/4 (rr 3.84)
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot fended mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing for no run
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Will Jacks
Summary
Over 36: 3 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 145/4 (rr 3.92)
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jofra Archer
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement full, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot driving mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Summary
Over 35: 8 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 142/4 (rr 3.94)
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, down leg on the front foot flick for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for no run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Ollie Pope
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted for no run
FOUR! Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 34: 6 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 134/4 (rr 3.83)
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run saved by Joe Root
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, misfielded by Joe Root
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
No ball. Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for 1 runs, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot dropped mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Jacks
Summary
Over 33: 12 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 128/4 (rr 3.78)
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
FOUR! Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement full toss, down leg on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
FOUR! Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 32: 5 runs. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 116/4 (rr 3.53)
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered to gully for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. In swinger full, middle stump on the front foot flick to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing for no run
FOUR! Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 31: 2 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 111/4 (rr 3.49)
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot glancing mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Duckett
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, run saved by Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope
Summary
Over 30: 1 run. Bowler: Brydon Carse. Australia: 109/4 (rr 3.54)
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed for no run
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to gully for 1 run, fielded by Will Jacks
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Ollie Pope
Summary
Over 29: 2 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 108/4 (rr 3.62)
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. Seam in short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted mis-timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Zak Crawley
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Summary
Over 28: 2 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 106/4 (rr 3.68)
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement yorker, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed to first slip for no run, fielded by Joe Root
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot steered mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Jacks
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off on the back foot leaving left alone through for no run
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Summary
Over 27: 4 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 104/4 (rr 3.74)
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ollie Pope
Jofra Archer to Usman Khawaja. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving for no run
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, run saved by Will Jacks
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Duckett
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Josh Tongue
Summary
Over 26: 2 runs. Bowler: Josh Tongue. Australia: 100/4 (rr 3.73)
Josh Tongue to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for 1 run, run saved by Ben Duckett
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full, outside off on the back foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Josh Tongue to Usman Khawaja. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Summary
Over 25: 4 runs. Bowler: Jofra Archer. Australia: 98/4 (rr 3.79)
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement full, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Jofra Archer
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Jofra Archer to Alex Carey. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing for no run
OUT! Jofra Archer to Cameron Green. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, caught by Brydon Carse. Cameron Green Caught for 0.
Jofra Archer to Cameron Green. No movement half tracker, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
OUT! Jofra Archer to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, caught by Brydon Carse. Marnus Labuschagne Caught for 19.
Summary
Over 24: 7 runs. Bowler: Will Jacks. Australia: 94/2 (rr 3.79)
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Jofra Archer
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to first slip for no run, run saved by Harry Brook
FOUR! Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweep well timed for 4 runs
Will Jacks to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Joe Root
Will Jacks to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Summary
Over 23: 5 runs. Bowler: Ben Stokes. Australia: 87/2 (rr 3.65)
Ben Stokes to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes to Usman Khawaja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Usman Khawaja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to silly point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Summary
Over 22: 10 runs. Bowler: Will Jacks. Australia: 82/2 (rr 3.59)
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break full, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Joe Root
FOUR! Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, leg stump on the front foot sweep well timed for 4 runs
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Joe Root
Will Jacks to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run saved by Joe Root
Will Jacks to Usman Khawaja. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Joe Root