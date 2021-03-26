West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Nkrumah Bonner first Test century to secure final-day draw

Nkrumah Bonner celebrates scoring a maiden Test century on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka

Nkrumah Bonner scored a maiden Test century as he batted out the final day in Antigua to secure the West Indies a draw in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The West Indies began their second innings 374 runs behind Sri Lanka and came into day five at 34-1. But Bonner's fine 113 not out, batting at No 3, and a handy 52 from Kyle Mayers helped the home side hold on for a draw as they reached the close of play on 236-4.

Bonner first put on 66 for the second wicket with his captain Kraigg Brathwaite (23), while his and Mayers' stand added 105 to the West Indies score and, crucially, occupied 36 overs.

Mayers fell in the first over after tea, while Jermaine Blackwood (4) swiftly followed to suddenly boost Sri Lankan hopes of forcing victory, but Bonner remained unmoved, going through to his first Test ton with a cover drive for four off Vishwa Fernando.

At the other end, Jason Holder (18no) hung around with Bonner for 48 deliveries to see the West Indies safely through to stumps to secure the draw.

"It's truly special for me," Bonner said after the game. "This was my childhood dream and I'm really happy to get this monkey off my back.

"Personally, in the first innings my feet weren't moving as much as I wanted them to. I did some work in the nets with the batting coach. The Sri Lankan bowlers are very disciplined so it was important for me to construct my innings with discipline."

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (2-62) was impressive for Sri Lanka, especially during the second session, and Suranga Lakmal (0-33) swung the second new ball, but they were unable to make major inroads with the pitch flattening out by day five.

After winning the toss, the West Indies had bowled out Sri Lanka for 169 on day one, with Holder taking 5-27.

The West Indies made 271 in reply, for a lead of 102. But Sri Lanka's 476 in the second innings - anchored by Pathum Nissanka's maiden Test century - saw the home side ultimately hanging on for a draw.

The second and final Test of the series begins on Monday, also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.